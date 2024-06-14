By

600 MWh Tesla Megapacks will be installed on the same site as Ørsted’s Hornsea 3 Offshore Wind Farm in eastern England.

“Tesla is excited to be part of this industry-leading project with an exceptional partner. This project demonstrates the value and flexibility of Tesla’s best-in-class power electronics, providing enhanced grid stability and enabling more renewables on the grid,” said Mike Snyder, Tesla’s Senior Director of Megapack.

Ørsted’s Hornsea 3 Offshore Wind Farm is located near Norwich, Norfolk, in Swardeston. The company invested in Tesla Megapacks for its wind farm, hoping the energy storage system would stabilize the United Kingdom’s energy supply and reduce price volatility.

600 MWh of Megapacks will soon be co-located with wind at @Orsted's Horsea 3 Wind Farm https://t.co/fOa1RCvofH — Tesla Megapack (@Tesla_Megapack) June 12, 2024

The 600 MWh Tesla Megapacks are estimated to provide energy equivalent to the daily consumption of 80,000 UK homes. Tesla’s energy storage systems will store excess energy generated through the wind and sun and discharge the power when needed, specifically during peak periods.

“Our 12 operational UK offshore wind farms are providing a huge amount of clean energy to the grid. The battery will help ensure that renewable energy is used in the best possible way by storing it when demand is lower and then releasing it back into the system when it’s really needed, thereby maximizing the potential of renewable energy whilst providing increased energy security and value to consumers. With this investment, we’re adding significantly to Ørsted’s growing portfolio of storage solutions co-located with onshore and offshore renewable assets,” noted Duncan Clark, Head of UK & Ireland in Ørsted.

If you have any tips, contact me at maria@teslarati.com or via X @Writer_01001101.

600 MWh Tesla Megapacks to support Ørsted Wind Farm in the UK