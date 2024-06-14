By

Tesla celebrated its success with the Cybertruck’s production ramp during the 2024 Annual Stockholder Meeting.

Elon Musk believes the Tesla Cybertruck is the company’s best product. During the Annual Stockholder Meeting, he announced that Tesla reached a production record of 1,300 Cybertrucks per week. Tesla continues to aim higher, targeting a production increase of 2,500 Cybertruck units per week by the end of 2024.

Musk also announced that Tesla will soon end production on Cybertruck Foundation Series units. The company will shift its focus on non-Foundation Cybertrucks in the fourth quarter.

During Elon Musk’s latest Annual Stockholder meeting presentation, one of the clips stated: “Made the Impossible Possible with Cybertruck.” The clip provides a glimpse of Tesla’s journey with Cybertruck production.

When Tesla unveiled the Cybertruck, it was met with mixed reactions. Some people loved it immediately, some rejected it just as swiftly, and then there were the few who didn’t know what to make of it. At the time, the Tesla Cybertruck’s design and the features it promised were never-before-seen in the pickup truck market. Tesla’s idea for a pickup truck has since influenced many electric vehicles in the market today–especially some of its more useful features.

“I think with the Cybertruck, it really is something special. It feels sort of nice to have different opinions on the Cybertruck. But if you really want to know if something is cool, if it’s a great product, show it to a kid,” Musk said.

The Cybertruck has certainly evoked excitement and wonder in children and adults alike. It attracts attention wherever it is around the globe.

Tesla celebrates Cybertruck production ramp at 2024 Stockholder Meeting