By

It appears that Tesla China has secured another battery supplier for its upcoming Shanghai Megafactory. As per recent reports, Tesla China has reportedly struck a deal with BYD’s battery unit FinDreams. The BYD battery unit will reportedly start supplying batteries to the Shanghai Megafactory from the first quarter of 2025.

Citing individuals reportedly familiar with the matter, Chinese publication Late Post noted that FinDreams would be supplying over 20% of the batteries that will be used in the Shanghai Megafactory’s Megapack production. Apart from the BYD battery unit, the Shanghai Megafactory will source batteries from CATL, which will reportedly be the facility’s primary battery supplier.

BYD’s FinDreams battery unit was reportedly able to secure the Tesla deal because the company offered the electric vehicle maker a price close to the cost line.

BYD’s unit FinDreams Battery signed an agreement with Tesla in March to supply battery cells to the latter’s Shanghai #Megapack factory from the first quarter of next year, LatePost reported today. FinDreams will become the Megapack factory's second supplier after CATL. pic.twitter.com/xhDoOTudeI — Yicai 第一财经 (@yicaichina) June 5, 2024

The Shanghai Megafactory officially broke ground last month, and it is poised to become Tesla’s first energy storage plant outside the United States. Today, Tesla operates another Megafactory in Lathrop California, which produces Megapack grid-scale batteries. Just like the Lathrop Megafactory, the upcoming Shanghai Megafactory is expected to focus only on Megapack production.

The Shanghai Megafactory is expected to have an annual capacity of 40 GWh, which would translate to about 10,000 Megapack batteries per year. Considering BYD’s reported deal with Tesla, FinDreams seems poised to supply about 8 GWh of batteries to the upcoming facility per year. As noted in a CNEV Post report, the annual order value of BYD’s deal with Tesla could be worth up to RMB 3.5 billion ($483 million).

Tesla Energy is a growing part of Tesla’s business. As per Tesla CEO Elon Musk in the company’s Q1 2024 earnings call, the Megapack effectively led Tesla Energy to record profitability during the quarter. Interestingly enough, energy storage is also one of BYD’s fastest-growing businesses, with FinDreams sales reaching 28.4 GWh in 2023, up 136% year-over-year.

Don’t hesitate to contact us with news tips. Just send a message to simon@teslarati.com to give us a heads up.

Tesla China’s Shanghai Megafactory to be supplied by BYD battery unit: report