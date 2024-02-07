Tesla Mexico ramps hiring for sales, service & delivery jobs

By

Tesla Mexico is ramping up its hiring efforts for sales and service jobs. Tesla also posted jobs related to its Supercharger Network, energy storage, and solar business.

Tesla recently appointed Teresa Gutiérrez as the country manager in Mexico. Gutiérrez has over 20 years of professional experience in different roles, including consulting, strategic planning, innovation, and marketing. She has worked for companies like Mattel and Nestlé.

Tesla Mexico’s new job openings are the first after Gutiérrez’ accepted her new role. The latest hiring ramp seems to be an effort to strengthen Tesla’s presence in Mexico. Most of the jobs are related to sales, service, and deliveries.

Tesla Mexico opened 9 new jobs under sales and customer service. The sales and customer service positions are in Mexico City, Ciudad de Mexico; Monterrey, Nuevo León; and Puebla. All the sales and customer service jobs are listed below.

Tesla also posted Energy – Solar & Storage jobs for Azacotzalco, Distrito Federal, and San Pedro Garza García, Nuevo León. Tesla’s new energy-related jobs in Mexico are listed below.

Field Service Technician in San Pedro Garza García

Tesla Giga Mexico will build the company’s next-generation vehicles. Currently, Nuevo León is preparing the site for the gigafactory and surrounding area. Last month, work started on the expansion of the Monterrey-Saltillio highway. The government of Nuevo León expects traffic to increase along the highway as nearshoring activities spike because of Tesla Giga Mexico.

