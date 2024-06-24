By

Tesla is in discussions with Michelin to test the company’s next-generation airless tires, as was recently confirmed by the company’s top executive in an interview.

Michelin CEO Florent Menegaux recently confirmed the company’s discussions about testing the upcoming Uptis (Unique Puncture-Proof Tire System) tires on Tesla’s vehicles, as detailed in a report from Not a Tesla App. The tires are expected to last as much as three times the life of a normal tire, in addition to being resistant to punctures due to their flexible, open-cell design.

The flexibility of the rubber tread on the Uptis tires allows them to naturally bend around road obstacles, and being that they don’t use air, even obstacles that do manage to puncture won’t inhibit the ability to drive. They’re also expected to help prevent road pollution from tread wear, and to cut down on tire waste overall.

The tire company has already been testing the next-generation airless tire on the Chevy Bolt, and has been talking to General Motors (GM) about testing them out on the company’s other electric vehicles (EVs).

The Uptis tires are still in a prototype phase, and it’s not entirely clear when they’ll become available for buyers, though Not a Tesla App says that they could hit the market by the end of this year. You can check out one of Michelin’s videos on the next-generation airless tire below.

Today, we presented along with @GM a new generation of airless wheel technology for passenger vehicles – the MICHELIN® Uptis Prototype or “Unique Puncture-proof Tire System”. Learn more about our newest innovation – https://t.co/IQhkFuHmQn #MovinOnConnect #MichelinTakesAction pic.twitter.com/KzL1ssMmua — Michelin USA (@MichelinUSA) June 4, 2019

While Menegaux previously said that the tires would likely only be used for certain applications, he didn’t disclose what those applications were. Some reports have suggested that airless tires could be a particularly good fit for most EV use cases, along with vehicles utilizing autonomous driving.

Companies like Bridgestone, Hankook, and Goodyear have also been developing their own airless tires, with the latter even testing one of its airless tire prototypes on Tesla’s vehicles back in 2021. The statements also come ahead of Tesla’s plans to unveil an upcoming robotaxi platform in August, based on its Full Self-Driving (FSD) system.

What are your thoughts? Let me know at zach@teslarati.com, find me on X at @zacharyvisconti, or send us tips at tips@teslarati.com.

Tesla in discussions to test Michelin’s new sustainable airless tires