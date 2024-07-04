Tesla Model Y makes it to China local gov’t NEV procurement catalog

By

China’s security concerns about Tesla’s vehicles seem to have completely dissipated. As per observations from industry watchers, the Giga Shanghai-made Tesla Model Y has made it into a local government vehicle procurement catalog in China.

As noted in a CNEV Post report, the Tesla Model Y Rear Wheel Drive (RWD), the all-electric crossover’s entry-level variant, has made a rare entry into the Jiangsu provincial government’s NEV catalog. This is the first time that a Tesla China vehicle has made the list.

The Jiangsu government’s NEV procurement catalog includes vehicles from domestic automakers, such as the Avatr 11, Deepal S7, and the IM Motors LS6. Several types of NEVs could be seen in the list, such as sedans, SUVs, and MPVs (multi-purpose vehicles). Some pickup trucks and buses were also included in the NEV procurement catalog.

For the first time in China, the Tesla Model Y has been registered in the Jiangsu government's vehicle catalog.



To be eligible for the list, a vehicle must have a range of over 400 kilometers (248 miles), and it must also be priced at less than RMB 250,000 ($34,382). The Giga Shanghai-made Model Y RWD meets these requirements as it is listed with a CLTC range of 554 kilometers, and it starts at $249,990 ($34,268) before options.

Industry watchers have noted that it is rare for a Tesla vehicle to be included in a government procurement catalog. This was due to the Chinese government’s previous concerns about the data being gathered by Tesla’s vehicles. In past years, Tesla owners in China have noted that their cars have been prevented from entering government parks and some airports, among other locations, over alleged security concerns.

Amidst the Chinese government’s security concerns, Tesla China established a data center and guaranteed that all data from its local vehicle fleet will not be leaving the country. In late April, the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers (CAAM) also released a statement indicating that 76 models from six carmakers have met China’s compliance requirements for data security. The Giga Shanghai-made Tesla Model 3 and Model Y were included in the list.

