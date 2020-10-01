Tesla Model 3’s 2020 sales are greater than the next five EVs combined

The Tesla Model 3 is the most popular electric vehicle in the world by a long shot. To put it into perspective, you would have to combine the next five cars on the Top 20 list to come even close, and those cars still haven’t sold as many as the Model 3 has this year.

According to the EV Sales Blog, the Model 3 dominated August 2020 with 31,281 units sold and delivered worldwide. The second-place Wuling HongGuang Mini EV sold 9,150 cars in August, outlasting the Tesla Model Y, which sold 8,052 vehicles.

Credit: EV Sales Blog

However, Year-to-Date domination of the Model 3 is evident when numbers come into play. The Model 3 has been sold 196,106 times so far this year.

The affordable mass-market Model 3 from Tesla owns 14% of the total EV market share across the globe, ten percent above the Renault Zoe, the second-place car on the list in terms of sales for 2020 as a whole.

But just because the Zoe remains in second-place does not mean that it is close to the Model 3. If it were a race, the Model 3 would have lapped all of its competitors multiple times because the second through sixth place vehicles have to be combined, and it would still give a number that is considerably smaller than the Model 3’s market share.

Combining the second-place Renault Zoe, third-place Hyundai Kona EV, fourth-place Nissan Leaf, fifth-place Volkswagen e-Golf, and sixth-place Tesla Model Y would bring the sales to 174,673 units. This is still 21,423 cars less than the Model 3.

Credit: EV Sales Blog

Adding in the seventh-place BMW 530e/Le would eclipse the Model 3’s sales figures for the year, but only by around 5,400 cars.

The Model 3 is the perfect electric vehicle in many ways. Not only does it have four variants to choose from that all offer an ideal powertrain for any driving style, but it is also affordable. Tesla continues to improve on the price of the Model 3, especially in the Chinese automotive market.

Earlier today, it was announced that Tesla China slashed prices of the Model 3, making it more affordable than ever.

Combining an affordable price point with high range ratings, impressive performance specifications, and a highly-customizable look are all ways that Tesla has made it such an appealing vehicle for car buyers. Across the world, the Model 3 has dominated EV markets.