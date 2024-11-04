By

Teslas may be among the most advanced vehicles on the road, but they are, at the end of the day, also among the safest. This was highlighted in a recent video featuring the Tesla Model 3 in China, which became the only vehicle that aced a recent safety test for both driver and passenger.

As noted in a post from industry watcher @Tslachan, the Tesla Model 3 ended up being the only vehicle that aced a drill-and-crash truck safety test from Dongchedi. The all-electric sedan was tested alongside a number of other vehicles, all of which performed worse overall than the premium all-electric sedan.

This could be seen in the scorecard published by the organization, which showed that the Model 3 achieved a “Good” safety score across the board, both for the driver’s side and the front seat passenger. This was despite the vehicle being subjected to a 56 km/h 30% overlapping drilling truck crash test, which simulates an accident that could easily be deadly.

The 56 km/h 30% overlapping drilling truck crash test was quite tricky, as could be seen in the scores of the other vehicles that were subjected to the test. Even prolific vehicles like the BMW X5, Mercedes-Benz GLC, Lexus ES, Buick GL8, and the Maybach S received subpar ratings in the crash test.

Tesla and company executives praised the results of Dongchedi’s safety evaluation, with the company’s official social media account on X stating that “safety is the primate design objective for our vehicles.” Tesla Cybertruck lead engineer Wes Morrill also commented on the test, stating that the Model 3 was the “only one vehicle on the list with (a) ‘Good’ rating in all categories for both driver and passenger.”

Tesla Model 3 aces tricky safety test in China