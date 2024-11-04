Tesla plans massive new 168-stall Supercharger in Central California

By

Tesla is planning to open a massive new 168-stall Supercharger in Central California, separate from the Harris Ranch charging location, which houses 98 charging stalls for electric vehicles.

The new station will be located off of I-5 at W. Jayne Avenue and will feature 168 total stalls, one of the largest, along with another Supercharger array in nearby Lost Hills, California, that has 164 stalls.

A massive new Supercharger is coming soon to Coalinga, California!! Permits have been filed for a 168-stall station in a vacant plot of land located right off Interstate 5 at W Jayne Ave. The site will also include restrooms, as well as a large solar array and battery storage. pic.twitter.com/dV2o1NL1Ut — MarcoRP (@MarcoRPi1) November 2, 2024

At first glance, it is evident that this is going to be massive, of course. But looking at the spots and stalls individually, there are a few things that catch the eye.

The first is the small number of pull-through stalls that are incredibly ideal for those who are hauling or pulling cargo with their vehicle.

Making pull-through spots was something we saw Tesla do at other Supercharger locations, and it was incredibly useful, especially as it kept these drivers from parking perpendicularly to the spots, taking up as many as five stalls at once to charge one car.

Additionally, we see a handful of solar half canopies in the blueprints for the stalls, hinting that some of the stalls could utilize solar energy and battery power. At one point, Elon Musk wanted all Tesla Superchargers to utilize only solar energy, but this has not come to fruition.

This massive Supercharger location will help bring more efficient charging in a heavily concentrated state to all EVs, not just Teslas.

Earlier this year, Tesla started opening its Superchargers to other EV makers, with several brands now able to access the most expansive EV charging network globally.

Last week, Volvo and Polestar both gained access to the Supercharger network.

