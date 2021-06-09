Tesla Model 3 maintains #1 spot in France after strong May performance

By

The Tesla Model 3 maintained its spot as the best-selling electric vehicle in France in 2021 so far. Sparring with the likes of French companies Renault and Peugeot, Tesla has accumulated considerable momentum in the market, one that only provided the company with less than 6,500 registrations of its mass-market Model 3 in 2020.

Tesla dominated March in France and is the main contributor to the company’s success in the French sector in 2021. After registering 4,524 vehicles in the final month of the first quarter, nearly 3,000 more than the second-place Peugeot 208 EV, Tesla continues to make a name for itself in France, where domestic automakers have experienced more success than anyone. Moreover, because of the strong March sales figures, Tesla has maintained its #1 spot in the 2021 sales figures simply because of a few months of overperformance.

According to new figures from the EV Sales Blog, the mass-market sedan continued its strong performance in May, indicating an additional 2,111 Model 3s were registered last month. This figure was only eclipsed by the Renault Zoe, one of France and Europe’s most popular EVs in general. While this was the vehicle’s first time capturing the best-seller award in France in 2021, the Zoe has accumulated a Top 5 spot in European registration figures, also provided by the EV Sales Blog, through March. It has only been outsold by two battery electric vehicles (BEVs), Volkswagen’s ID.3 and ID.4.

France continues to be a growing force in the world’s transition to electrification. In May, the share of plugin vehicles rose to 17%, with 8.2% of those being BEVs. For now, the growth in plugin vehicles in France is mainly attributed to Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicles (PHEVs). These powertrains dominated plugin registrations in May, accounting for 53% for the month.

For the year, the Model 3 still is the most popular electric vehicle in the country. So far, the Model 3 has accumulated 8,083 registrations, accounting for 8% of the market share, leading the Peugeot 3008 PHEV with 7,527 registrations, the Renault Zoe with 7,448 registrations, and the Peugeot 208 EV with 7,233 registrations.

Evidence suggests that, in the coming months, Tesla could begin to turn the tables on the French powerhouses that have long controlled the EV market in France. With Tesla closing in on the initial production phases at Giga Berlin, which could begin as soon as late-Summer, according to Brandenburg Economic Minister Jörg Steinbach, the company is primed to begin stealing market share from many of the European-based companies that have established strong foundations on the continent. While Tesla has already established itself as a force in many European countries, the company is still exporting its vehicles from the Fremont factory in Northern California and Giga Shanghai in China to handle growing consumer demand in one of the most EV-supported areas on Earth.

