Tesla’s Model S Plaid delivery event is fully booked

Tesla’s Model S Plaid delivery event at the Fremont factory is completely booked, as the company has started contacting some invitees to tell them the event has reached capacity.

Last weekend, Tesla officially started rolling out invitations for the Model S Plaid Delivery Event at the Fremont factory in Northern California. Originally scheduled for June 3rd, CEO Elon Musk delayed the event for one week due to additional tweaks that needed to be made to the refreshed version of Tesla’s flagship sedan. Now that the vehicle is ready for initial deliveries, Tesla sent invitations to everyone from pre-orderers to FSD Beta testers, looking to create a friendly and fun event that effectively marks the rebirth of the vehicle that launched the company into the automotive market in 2012.

Now that invitations have been out for several days, Tesla is contacting those who didn’t respond to their invitation, indicating that the event has reached capacity, and those invitees will have to celebrate virtually.

One of the invitees was Earl of Frunkpuppy, a prominent member of the Tesla community who had reserved a Plaid+ Model S several months ago before Tesla scrapped the car earlier this week. Earl shared the email on his Twitter account, which reads:

“Hello,

We’ve reached capacity for this event. We appreciate your sincere support in Tesla and look forward to celebrating with you virtually!

Team Tesla”

Had a very limited amount of time to try and get off of work and get a flight. 😢 pic.twitter.com/hhY7kc0A7u — 🐶Earl of Frunkpuppy🐶 (@28delayslater) June 9, 2021

Likely due to restrictions from the COVID-19 pandemic, Tesla could only offer invitations to a fixed number of spectators. Many of those invitees could not come due to the reservations evidently being on a “First Come First Serve” basis.

Tesla has already started preparing for the Plaid event, as new images from the Fremont factory show a stage frame, along with lights and other equipment that will make the delivery event one of the company’s most entertaining to date. Along with owners finally being able to receive their new, record-breaking Model S sedans, there will also be rides on the newly-refinished Fremont Test Track, where Tesla assesses the performance of its vehicles before production.

Tesla’s Model S Plaid Delivery Event begins at 7 PM PST tomorrow, June 1oth. The event will be live-streamed so enthusiasts and Tesla supporters can watch from the comfort of their own homes.

