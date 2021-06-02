Tesla Model 3 overtakes Renault Zoe as France’s best-selling EV

By

The Tesla Model 3 has overtaken the Renault Zoe as France’s best-selling electric vehicle, new data from AAA shows.

So far, in 2021, the Model 3 has been the most popular EV for French citizens. New data shows that the Renault Zoe was the most popular EV in France, but data through May 31st shows the Model 3 has taken that label away from the French-produced EV.

NEWS: Tesla Model 3 wins Renault Zoe the title of best-selling electric car in France 🇫🇷

Data from AAA shows that since the beginning of 2021, the Model 3 has been registered 8,083 times, giving it a comfortable lead of around 600 units over the Renault Zoe. The Zoe has been registered 7,448 times in France. The span of registrations sits between January 1st and May 31st. French news site BFM Business initially reported the news.

The Renault Zoe and Model 3 have been followed by Peugeot’s e-208, with 7,233 registrations since January 1st, 2021.

Through April, the Peugeot e-208 was the most popular EV in France, according to the EV Sales Blog, a website that tracks global electric vehicle registrations. The e-208 had 6,034 registrations through April, making up for 7% of the market share. The Model 3 trailed in second place with 5,792 registrations through April but still held and equal 7% of the market share.

Tesla has been handling steadily increasing European demand for its vehicles by exporting some of its Model 3 builds from China to the continent. Tesla originally decided against sending China-made Model 3s to Europe, but demand was so heavy that the automaker eventually reversed its stance. In January, the first Model 3s from Shanghai made their way to Europe.

Interestingly, the Model 3 didn’t even crack the Top 20 in France’s April sales figures. The Model 3, despite its popularity in France based on the AAA data, was not included in the list of best-selling EVs for April.

France is likely to be one of Tesla’s most successful markets when it begins delivering vehicles there from its first European Gigafactory, which will be located in Brandenburg, Germany. France’s market share of plug-in vehicles reached 15% in April, with 6.8% being battery electric vehicles. Hybrids are still highly popular in France.

The country has set out a goal to eliminate petrol and diesel-powered vehicles by 2040.

