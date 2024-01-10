BREAKING: Tesla Model 3 Highland goes live in North America

By

Tesla has officially launched the upgraded Model 3, better known in EV circles as the Model 3 Highland, in North America. As of writing, the upgraded Model 3 is now available for order in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. With this change, the previous generation Model 3 has been phased out.

Tesla promoted the Model 3 Highland’s key upgrades over its predecessor on its official page for the vehicle. These include the vehicle’s range, which reaches up to 341 miles per charge, and an updated exterior that’s optimized for maximum aerodynamics. Tesla also focused on two new colors for the Model 3 Highland — Stealth Gray and Ultra Red — as well as new wheels that are optimized for efficiency.

The electric vehicle maker also highlighted the Model 3 Highland’s fully updated interior, which features a wraparound styling that includes customizable ambient lighting. The Model 3 Highland interior’s premium materials, its stellar sound system, its 8″ rear display, ventilated seats, and wireless charging pads, were also mentioned by the EV maker. Of course, Tesla also highlighted the Model 3 Highland’s quieter cabin, which has been praised by reviewers since the vehicle was initially launched last year.

The Tesla Model 3 Highland is currently offered in two variants in North America: the base Rear Wheel Drive (RWD) version and the Long Range Dual Motor All Wheel Drive (AWD) variant, which start at $38,990 and $45,990, respectively. The Model 3 Performance, the top-of-the-line version of the all-electric sedan and arguably Tesla’s most fun vehicle to drive, is currently not listed on the updated vehicle’s order page.

The base Tesla Model 3 Highland features 272 miles of EPA estimated range, a top speed of 125 mph, and a 0-60 mph time of 5.8 seconds. The Model 3 Long Range Dual Motor AWD is listed with an EPA estimated range of 341 miles per charge, a top speed of 125 mph, and a 0-60 mph time of 4.2 seconds.

Without options, the Model 3 Highland comes with Stealth Gray paint, 18″ Photon Wheels, and Black interior. Pearl White Multicoat and Blue Multicoat paint costs an extra $1,000, Solid Black paint costs an extra $1,500, and Ultra Red paint is a $2,000 option. The Model 3 Highland’s 19″ Nova wheels also cost $1,500, and the vehicle’s Black and White interior costs $1,000.

Upgraded Model 3 is now available in North America → https://t.co/z1zvMWV1aK pic.twitter.com/WtNU27SYOk — Tesla (@Tesla) January 10, 2024

Similar to other Tesla vehicles, the Model 3 Highland comes with Basic Autopilot as standard. Customers, however, could add on Enhanced Autopilot, which features Navigate on Autopilot, Auto Land Change Autopark, Summon, and Smart Summon, for an extra $6,000. Full Self Driving (FSD) Capability, which features Autosteer on City Streets and Traffic Light and Stop Sign Control, is a $12,000 option.

As of writing, Tesla Model 3 Highland orders have an estimated delivery date of January to February 2024.

Don’t hesitate to contact us with news tips. Just send a message to simon@teslarati.com to give us a heads up.

BREAKING: Tesla Model 3 Highland goes live in North America