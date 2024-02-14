Tesla Model 3 Long Range Dual Motor All Wheel Drive sees price increase

By

Tesla has implemented a minor price increase for the upgraded Tesla Model 3 Long Range Dual Motor All Wheel Drive (AWD). The price increase comes just nine days after Tesla rolled out a $1,000 price adjustment to the mid-tier all-electric sedan’s price.

The upgraded Tesla Model 3 has been available in China and Giga Shanghai-supplied territories since last year, but the vehicle was only launched in North America this January. Just weeks after the upgraded all-electric sedan’s launch, however, Tesla rolled out a $1,000 price increase for the Model 3 Long Range Dual Motor AWD. With the price increase in place, the vehicle started at $46,990.

As can be seen on Tesla’s order page for the all-electric sedan, the price of the Model 3 Long Range Dual Motor AWD has been adjusted once more. But this time around, the price increase that was implemented was just $500, resulting in the Model 3 Long Range Dual Motor AWD now starting at $47,490 before options.

Credit: Tesla

Interestingly enough, the estimated delivery date for the Model 3 Long Range Dual Motor AWD is currently listed as April to May 2024 on Tesla’s official website. The base Model 3 Rear Wheel Drive (RWD), which starts at $38,990 before options, is listed with an estimated delivery date of February to March 2024. With this in mind, it does seem that the mid-tier Model 3’s price increase may have been a reaction to strong demand for the vehicle.

Tesla currently sells only two variants of the upgraded Model 3: the base RWD and the mid-tier AWD. The Tesla Model 3 Performance is unavailable for purchase for now. As per recent reports, however, the updated Model 3 Performance is poised to be released in the first half of 2024. The vehicle is expected to be quite special, with a more distinct body compared to the Model 3 RWD and AWD and dedicated racing seats, among others.

In previous comments, Tesla Australia chief engineer and Model 3 program veteran Daniel Ho stated that the EV maker actually “left a few things off the table” with the previous Model 3 Performance since the company was still in “production hell” at the time of the vehicle’s release. Tesla is not dealing with any production hell this time around, so the company may finally be able to make the Model 3 Performance into the vehicle it was always meant to be.

