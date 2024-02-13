Tesla Model Y sees price increase in Germany and Norway

By

After initiating a limited-time price cut for the Model Y in the United States, Tesla appears to have started adopting the opposite strategy in select European countries. This was hinted at in the price of the Model Y in countries like Germany and Norway, both of which saw price increases for the best-selling all-electric crossover.

As observed by members of the electric vehicle community, Tesla has implemented a price increase for the Model Y in Germany. The price cuts were rolled out to all three of the Model Y’s variants, from the base Rear Wheel Drive (RWD) version to the top-tier Model Y Performance.

Also Norway increased Model Y by 20 000 NOK, approx $1,900 across the line-up pic.twitter.com/raSGZdmkAG — Terje (@terjeholden) February 13, 2024

With the price increase in place, the Model Y RWD now starts at 44,990 euros. The mid-tier Model Y Long Range Dual Motor All Wheel Drive (AWD), on the other hand, now starts at 52,490 euros. The Model Y Performance now starts at 58,490 euros.

These updated prices represent an increase of 2,000 euros for the Model Y RWD, an increase of 2,500 euros for the Model Y AWD, and an increase of 2,500 euros for the Model Y Performance. A look at the all-electric crossover’s order page for Germany also shows that all three variants are listed with an estimated delivery date of 2-3 weeks as of writing.

Germany does not seem to be the only country in Europe that has seen a price increase for the Tesla Model Y. As observed by EV advocates online, Tesla has reportedly rolled out a price increase for the Model Y in Norway by about 20,000-25,000 NOK across the all-electric crossover’s lineup.

As per Tesla Norway’s order page for the Model Y, the base Model Y RWD now starts at 409,990 NOK, the Model Y AWD now starts at 499,990 NOK, and the Model Y Performance now starts at 529,990 NOK. Prior to the price increase, the Model Y RWD started at 389,990 NOK, the Model Y AWD started at 474,990 NOK, and the Model Y Performance started at 509,990 NOK.

Tesla is expected to ramp its efforts to sell more vehicles in Europe in the coming weeks, especially following Giga Berlin’s production pause from January 29 to February 11. Giga Berlin’s production pause was implemented as a result of supply chain issues due to Houthi attacks on freighters in the Red Sea. In a comment to German media last week, however, Giga Berlin plant manager André Thierig stated that the facility’s supply chain is now intact.

Don’t hesitate to contact us with news tips. Just send a message to simon@teslarati.com to give us a heads up.

Tesla Model Y sees price increase in Germany and Norway