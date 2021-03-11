Tesla Model 3 and Model Y receive new round of price increases

Tesla is rolling out a new set of price adjustments for the Model 3 and Model Y, its two most affordable vehicles available today. The adjustments affected the price of the Model 3 Standard Range Plus, the Model 3 Long Range Dual Motor AWD, and the Model Y Long Range Dual Motor AWD.

As per Tesla’s online configurator, the Model 3 Standard Range Plus now starts at $37,490, $500 more than its previous price. The Long Range Dual Motor AWD variant received a $500 price increase as well, with the midrange variant now staring at $46,490 before options. The top-tier Model 3 Performance retained its previous price of $55,990.

The Model Y Long Range Dual Motor AWD received a $1,000 price increase to $49,990. Just like its Model 3 sibling, the Model Y Performance was not affected by the recent price adjustments, with the top-of-the-line all-electric crossover being priced at $60,990 before options.

It was not just the Model 3 and the Model Y that received price adjustments from the electric car maker. Just like the two mass-market vehicles, Tesla’s flagship sedan, the Model S Plaid+, also received a price increase. True to its flagship status, the price adjustment of the Model S Plaid+ was notable, with the vehicle now being listed with a price of $149,990 to start.

The reasons behind Tesla’s recent round of price increases are up for speculation for now, though the company does appear to have healthy demand for its vehicles this quarter. Even the Model S refresh, a more expensive car, seems to be seeing a lot of demand, as hinted at by the vehicle’s estimated delivery dates.

Tesla has not revealed a specific number for its 2021 vehicle delivery goal, though executives such as Elon Musk have noted that the company has a good chance of growing its deliveries by about 50% this year. Considering that the electric car maker was able to produce and deliver half a million cars in 2020, Tesla must dig deep this year to enable it to hit new records once more.

