Tesla Model 3, Model Y grab two of top three global EV sales spots

The Tesla Model 3 and Model Y grabbed second and third place in the global EV sales figures for January, establishing their place as a couple of the most successful electric cars in the global market.

The Model 3 managed to grab second place, selling 21,589 units throughout the world in January 2021, with the Model Y coming in third with 9,597 units sold. The most popular EV in the world was the Wuling HongGuang Mini EV, a General Motors, SAIC, and Wuling project car that is highly affordable but not necessarily efficient in range (110 miles per charge) and has a low top speed of only 62 MPH. This is the first instance where the HongGuang Mini EV has dethroned the Model 3 in monthly sales on a global scale.

While the Model 3 slid back to second place, the Model Y joined its sibling vehicle on the podium for the first time. The Model Y has been highly successful for Tesla in the United States and was the company’s top seller in its home state of California in Q4 2020.

The figures were compiled by the EV Sales Blog.

Behind the Model Y sat the BYD Han EV, the GW ORA Black Cat, and the GAC Aion S. Other notable EVs on the list include the Xpeng P7 in 13th place (3,710 units sold), the Audi e-Tron in 16th place (3,598 units sold), and the Renault Zoe in 17th place (3,550 units sold).

Because of the Wuling HongGuang Mini EV’s performance, the SGMW partnership maintained the gold medal in the manufacturer’s rankings with 38,896 cars sold. Tesla sat in second, with 33,063 units sold globally in January.

As an industry, registrations increased 112% year-over-year in January to over 321,000 cars sold worldwide. This is the fourth consecutive month that sales have doubled for EVs, with China being the main contributor to the sector’s growth. Both the Wuling HongGuang Mini EV and the Model 3 excelled in China in January, accounting for 29% of the total sales in the Chinese market for the month. China has been a huge contributor to the global EV market over the past twelve months. In January 2020, only two Chinese EVs were in the global top 20. A year later, the country has nine representatives in the top 13.

Currently, electric cars hold 5% of the global automotive market, already above 2020’s final mark of 4%. With sales continuing to double month after month, the EV Sales Blog’s José Pontes believes the global market could end the year at 7-8%.