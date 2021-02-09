Audi debuts e-tron GT: 293 mile range, 155 MPH top speed, 590 HP, $99,900 starting price

German automaker Audi has unveiled its newest all-electric vehicle: the e-Tron GT. The e-tron offers between 269 and 293 miles of WLTP-estimated range with several different variants, a top speed of 155 MPH, and a 3.3 second 0-62 MPH time. The new e-tron will start at $99,000.

Audi unveiled the e-tron during a live event on February 9th, detailing the exterior and interior design, as well as the vehicle’s specifications and performance figures. The e-tron GT aims to bring world-class performance to an all-electric platform as Audi begins to transition to a more broad offering of EVs for the future, with plans to offer more than 30 cars by 2025. Audi says 20 of these cars will be fully-electric.

A new era of thrill is about to begin. Like this tweet to be among the first to see the all-new, all-electric #etronGT, launching February 9th at 1 PM ET / 10 AM PT. — Audi USA (@Audi) February 8, 2021

Audi e-tron GT: the embodiment of Audi

The introduction of the e-tron GT “perfectly embodies Audi’s innovative and pioneering spirit,” Hildegard Wortman, Member of the Board of Management of Audi AG for Sales and Marketing, said. The e-tron will offer four-wheel steering, along with torque vectoring for improved handling.

With range offerings between 269 and 293 miles (433 and 472 kilometers), the e-tron will offer plenty of driving range for travelers far and wide. Additionally, Audi stated that the vehicle’s 95 kWh battery pack would have the ability to charge from 0 to 80% in less than 23 minutes when plugged into a 700kW station. Audi focused heavily on aerodynamics to complement the range ratings, and stated the vehicle has a .24 drag coefficient.

Audi e-tron RS GT: the most powerful Audi ever

Audi’s premier, top of the line GT variant will be the RS. Its 0-60 MPH in 3.1 seconds is lightning fast and will compete with some of the quickest electric cars in the world. Additionally, a top speed of 155 MPH gives it a face-melting maximum rate of travel, although it will rarely be reached by the traditional driver.

Niko Rosberg, a former Formula One World Champion noted that the RS GT’s performance was one of a kind. The four-wheel steering system combined with the performance specifications offered one of the most unique driving experiences from a production car he’s ever experienced. Rosberg spoke highly of the GT’s performance variant, adding that it was unbelievable to drive an all-electric powertrain with the power, acceleration, and speed that was reminiscent of his F1 days.

Sustainable interior materials for unmatched environmental consciousness

One of the main focuses of Audi moving forward is to reduce greenhouse gas emissions during the vehicle’s life cycle. This begins with the manufacturing process, which Audi detailed in its goals to be CO2 neutral by 2025. The e-tron GT’s manufacturing facility is fully-powered by renewable energy, making the production process Earth-friendly.

Additionally, Audi looked to use sustainable materials within its interior. One focus was to eliminate waste within the vehicle by using sustainably-sourced materials that could be recycled when the car reaches the end of its cycle. The seats within the e-tron GT use around 99% of zero-waste materials, making it one of the most sustainable interiors in the automotive market.

The 2022 Audi e-tron GT starts at $99,900 plus destination fees, which haven’t been defined by the automaker yet. The RS e-tron GT will be $139,900, Autoblog says. The car is expected to begin sales later this summer.

Audi’s full unveiling of the e-tron GT is available below.