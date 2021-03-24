Tesla Model 3 receives $500 price increase amid end-of-Q1 push

Tesla rolled out yet another price adjustment for the Model 3, raising the all-electric sedan’s price by $500. The price increase affects the Standard Range Plus and the Long Range Dual Motor AWD variant of the Model 3.

With the recent price adjustments in place, the Model 3 Standard Range Plus now costs $37,990, up $500 from its previous price of $37,490 before options. The Model 3 Long Range Dual Motor AWD, which previously costs $46,490, now costs $46,990 before options. The top-tier Model 3 Performance has kept its price at $55,990 before options.

The Model 3’s $500 price increase is the third adjustment that Tesla has given the vehicle in the past two months. Back in February, Tesla implemented a round of price cuts that dropped the Model 3 Standard Range Plus to $36,990 from $37,990. The Dual Motor AWD variant received a $1,000 price drop, from $49,990 to $48,990.

These prices were adjusted earlier this month when Tesla increased the prices of the two Model 3 variants by $500. With the most recent $500 price increase, Tesla has effectively returned the Model 3’s base and mid-level variant to their prices before February.

Tesla is currently in the middle of its end-of-quarter delivery push. The first quarter is traditionally soft for Tesla, so it would be interesting to see how many vehicles the company could deliver for Q1 2021, especially considering the company’s annual delivery targets.

Tesla was able to deliver 88,400 cars in the first quarter of 2020. This year, Tesla could exceed 2020’s delivery numbers, considering Elon Musk’s remarks during the Q4 and FY 2020 earnings call. At the time, he noted that Tesla could maintain a growth rate in excess of 50% per year in the coming years.

“We do think that we can maintain a growth rate in excess of 50% per year for many years to come. And at least, I’d like to — yes, at least, look forward to many — for many years to come. I think this year, we may track to a fair bit about 50%, but we don’t want to commit to that, but at least that’s what it would appear, and the same again next year. It appears to be meaningfully above 50%,” Musk said.

