Tesla Model 3 owner reaches Mt. Everest’s base camp with zero range anxiety

A Tesla Model 3 from China has recently gone where no other Model 3 has gone before. In an epic 5,500 km (3,400-mile) road trip, a white Tesla Model 3 Dual Motor AWD started a long journey from Shenzhen all the way to the base camp of Mt. Everest. What’s more remarkable was that over the long trip, the Tesla owner remarked that he experienced no range anxiety at all, despite his extremely remote destination.

Driving to the base camp of Mt. Everest is no joke, and it is hardly something that is considered relaxing and convenient. Needless to say, any trip that involves one of the highest and most dangerous mountains in the world is not something that is taken lightly. Some who drive to Everest’s base camp even utilize support vehicles just to be on the safe side. The Model 3 owner, for his part, took on the journey alone.

Nothing can hold back this determined Model 3 owner from going places. More photos below: pic.twitter.com/uo0BLSThsD — Ray4️⃣Tesla⚡️🚘☀️🔋 (@ray4tesla) September 6, 2020

Quite amazingly, the Tesla owner stated that the 5,500 km trip went off without a hitch. Images shared online showed that the Model 3 was amazingly efficient during the trip, at one point even showing 131 wh/km. Even more impressively, the Model 3 owner stated that he experienced zero range anxiety since there were electric car charges in every hotel that he stayed in, allowing him to leave for the next day’s journey on a full charge.

Electric cars are actually pretty good for trips to places like Mt. Everest’s base camp, since electric motors and batteries do not experience the same challenges faced by cars equipped with the internal combustion engine. Traditional vehicles that run on fossil fuels experience reduced performance with reduced oxygen, which happens when driving in high altitudes. Generally, an ICE engine loses about 3% of its rated power for every 1,000 feet of altitude gained.

Arriving Everest Base Camp with Tesla Model 3 🏔️🚗 pic.twitter.com/ouWCJK7aaF — Tesla China (@teslacn) September 6, 2020

If there is anything shown by the Model 3’s recent trip to the base camp of Mt. Everest, it is that electric cars will likely be the vehicle of choice for those that love adventure. Because they don’t lose power in high altitudes, it would not be surprising if vehicles like the Rivian R1T and R1S become very popular among thrill-seekers. Rugged and tough electric vehicles like the Tesla Cybertruck could also become the fleet trucks of choice for businesses and services in locations like Everest.

The low cost of maintenance, torque, and consistent power of EVs, after all, are very compelling for buyers. And for businesses that operate in areas where the internal combustion engine is inherently disadvantaged, the idea of using electric cars will likely make a lot of sense. That is, of course, if the expansion of charging solutions ramp even more, or if vehicles are eventually equipped with novel charging solutions like the Cybertruck’s solar charger system.