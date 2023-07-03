By

It appears that Tesla has brought over a Model 3 Project Highland unit at the Southern Hemisphere Proving Grounds (SHPG) in New Zealand. A photo of the apparent vehicle has been shared online.

Tesla is currently holding its winter tests at the Southern Hemisphere Proving Grounds, an expansive facility in New Zealand that allows Tesla to winter test its vehicles during the US’ summer months. One of Tesla’s winter test videos, which was uploaded last December, was shot in July at the SHPG.

Based on images shared by Tesla enthusiast @CybertruckNZ, it would appear that the entire Tesla family, as well as some upcoming vehicles, have gathered at the winter testing site. These include the Tesla Cybertruck, as well as a car that appears to be a Project Highland Model 3 unit. Based on the lineup of cars reported by the EV enthusiast, it would not be surprising if Tesla comes up with a new winter testing video in the coming months.

Now the whole S3XY Tesla Family has gathered at the SHPG in Cardrona/New Zealand! Maybe to shot a new winter video soon, similar to the one last winter? https://t.co/PTBcai84qz

Also, is there possibly a Tesla Model 3 Highland hidden under the black covers?

The camouflaged CT is… pic.twitter.com/ffknRPOFwo — CybertruckNZ (@CybertruckNZ) July 3, 2023

Similar to Project Highland Model 3 units in the United States, the vehicle that was recently sighted in the Southern Hemisphere Proving Grounds was partially covered. The car’s rear, in particular, had a black cover that prevented details to be seen. A peek at the vehicle’s tail lights suggests that the car was fitted with rear lights that look similar to a Project Highland Model 3 unit sighted in the United States last month.

The Project Highland update is expected to include some of the most significant changes to the Model 3 sedan since the car started deliveries in July 2017. As per previous reports, Project Highland Model 3 units are expected to feature a revamped exterior and interior, as well as a new design that would make it easier to produce.

Sightings of the vehicle in the United States have teased some potential features that will be implemented in the Model 3’s Project Highland update. These include an infotainment system-based gear selector similar to those used in the Model S sedan and Model X SUV, as well as a redesigned front bumper that no longer seems to have any slots for fog lamps. This has led to speculations suggesting that the vehicle’s fog lamps will likely be integrated into the updated Model 3’s headlights.

