Rivian announces deliveries of 12,640 EVs in Q2, beating expectations

Rivian Automotive Inc. exceeded expectations in the second quarter of 2023. The company’s Q2 results seem to have propelled RIVN stock to double-digit gains on Monday.

As per a press release from Rivian, it delivered a total of 12,640 vehicles during the second quarter. A total of 13,992 vehicles were produced in the same period. These results surpassed analysts’ expectations, with production estimates compiled by Bloomberg averaging around 12,562 vehicles for Q2.

Q2 production and delivery numbers are in:



Vehicles Produced – 13,992

Vehicles Delivered – 12,640



Our ramp is progressing and we remain confident with our annual production guidance. — Rivian (@Rivian) July 3, 2023

The quarterly total includes figures for Rivian’s R1T pickup truck and R1S SUV, as well as a commercial electric van developed for Amazon. These numbers mark a notable improvement from the 9,395 EVs that were produced in the first quarter.

More importantly, Rivian reaffirmed its previous guidance that it remains on track to produce 50,000 vehicles this year. In 2022, the company produced just under 25,000 vehicles. Earlier reports from Bloomberg also indicated that Rivian’s leadership had internally communicated the possibility of producing 62,000 vehicles this year.

Rivian’s stock rose 17% to $19.56 per share on Monday. This comes after fellow EV maker Tesla also reported impressive second-quarter deliveries. It should be noted, however, that RIVN experienced a significant drop of over 80% in 2022. Like Rivian, Tesla shares also saw a notable rise on Monday, rising 6.9% by the day’s end.

Rivian is currently engaged in a competitive battle among various EV startups to gain market share in the growing electric vehicle sector. Despite a remarkable market debut in 2021, the company faced supply-chain difficulties, reduced expectations, and a significant decrease in market value last year.

Rivian has developed a two-motor powertrain called Enduro, which joins the company’s quad-motor design that is equipped in the R1T and R1S flagship variants. The implementation of Enduro is expected to help the company improve the production of the R1S, which accounts for majority of the company’s pre-orders.

Rivian is looking to release its financial results for Q2 2023 on August 8 after markets close.

Rivian announces deliveries of 12,640 EVs in Q2, beating expectations