Tesla Cybertruck in NZ winter tests gives glimpse at massive frunk

By

Back in April, leaked images of a Tesla Cybertruck in the United States confirmed something long speculated about the vehicle. Unlike the original Cybertruck prototype, the newer version of the all-electric pickup truck was equipped with a “mega power frunk” of sorts, similar to the Ford F-150 Lightning.

The leaked image received positive reactions from electric vehicle enthusiasts, many of whom noted that a frunk that’s similar to the Lightning’s is superior to the massive but traditional frunk equipped on vehicles like the Tesla Model X and Rivian R1T. The leaked image was taken from a distance, however, so details of the Cybertruck frunk could not be made out.

That is, at least, until now. The Tesla Cybertruck was recently sighted being offloaded from an aircraft in New Zealand. And while Tesla did not provide a comment about the sighting, it was evident that the all-electric pickup truck was being prepared to be transported to Wanaka, New Zealand, where the Southern Hemisphere Proving Grounds (SHPG) are located. Tesla utilizes the SHPG for winter tests in months like July.

Cybertruck with megatrunk in New Zealand pic.twitter.com/h386xoFca4 — Tim 🇳🇿 (@NZ_Tim93) June 24, 2023

The Cybertruck being offloaded from the plane in New Zealand was fully covered, but images recently shared by members of the Cybertruck Owners Club have revealed that Tesla brought over one of its camouflaged all-electric pickup trucks to the SHPG. And as it turned out, when the vehicle was captured in videos and photos, its massive frunk was open.

Just like the prototype that was sighted in April in the United States, the Cybertruck that was brought over to New Zealand featured a similar frunk design as the Ford F-150 Lighting. At this point, it seems pretty safe to infer that the production Cybertruck would be equipped with a Ford F-150 Lightning-style frunk.

Cybertruck frunk opens all the way for easy access. And i’m guessing it’s a power frunk too. pic.twitter.com/6EQvKXRGXt — Whole Mars Catalog (@WholeMarsBlog) June 24, 2023

The Cybertruck’s frunk was partially covered by a section of the container where it was transported, but one could see that the size of the frunk was quite substantial. Interestingly enough, the frunk looked like it was missing its inner liner, as portions of the vehicle’s AC system were seemingly visible.

The fact that the Cybertruck has been brought to New Zealand for winter tests suggests that the all-electric pickup truck is close to production. It also bodes well for the Cybertruck’s real-world performance during cold months. The bar for the Cybertruck is pretty high, after all, as it is expected to be Tesla’s most advanced and, most importantly, toughest vehicle to date.

Don’t hesitate to contact us with news tips. Just send a message to simon@teslarati.com to give us a heads up.

Tesla Cybertruck in NZ winter tests gives glimpse at massive frunk