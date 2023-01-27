Tesla Model 3 RWD available for $399 per month with 3-year lease

By

The Tesla Model 3 RWD is the company’s most affordable vehicle today, starting at just $43,990 before incentives in the United States following the substantial price cuts implemented earlier this month. A look at Tesla’s order page for the vehicle shows that Model 3 RWD can be leased for a very reasonable $399 per month.

As per Tesla’s online configurator for the Model 3 sedan, selecting “lease” on the vehicle’s finance options defaults to the all-electric sedan having an estimated $399 per month rate. This is, at least, if customers opt for a downpayment of $4,500, a lease term of 36 months, and 10,000 annual miles. Customers who wish to have 15,000 annual miles can expect to pay $447 a month.

Customers who wish to lease the all-electric sedan for 36 months and 10,000 annual miles can expect to pay $5,594 upon signing the vehicle’s lease, which is comprised of the Model 3 RWD’s first month’s payment and an acquisition fee of $695. Those who wish to lease the Model 3 RWD with 15,000 annual miles can expect to pay $5,642 upon signing.

The Tesla Model 3 RWD’s affordable lease price is available through the company’s leasing service. Tesla leasing is available in the following states: AL, AK, AR, AZ, CA, CO, CT, DC, FL, GA, HI, IA, ID, IL, IN, KS, LA, MA, MD, ME, MN, MO, MT, NC, ND, NJ, NM, NV, NY, OH, OR, PA, RI, SC, SD, TN, TX, UT, VA, WA, WV, WY.

The Tesla Model 3 RWD may be the company’s most affordable vehicle in the United States today, but it is still a very well-equipped car. In its most base form, the vehicle still comes with Basic Autopilot as standard. Basic Autopilot offers Traffic-Aware Cruise Control, which allows a Tesla to accelerate and brake to match the speed of surrounding traffic; and Autosteer, which enables the vehicle to follow clearly defined lane lines.

The Model 3 RWD also features 272 miles of EPA estimated range, a 0-60 mph time of 5.8 seconds, and a top speed of 140 mph. Without any additional options, the vehicle is shipped with Pearl White Multi-Coat paint, 18″ Aero Wheels, and an All Black interior.

