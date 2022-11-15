Tesla Model 3 scores 5 Star Green NCAP rating

By

The Tesla Model 3 scored a five-star Green NCAP rating, Tesla announced on Monday. The top-selling electric vehicle was awarded five stars with a Weighted Overall Index of 9.8 out of 10 by Green NCAP, which promotes the development of clean vehicles that are energy efficient and cause as little harm to the environment as possible.

Credit: Green NCAP

Tesla noted that its vehicles are “designed to be more than just a great electric vehicle, but the best vehicles, period. Their efficiency are simply a positive by-product of making the absolute best and most fun products possible.”

Tesla scored ten out of ten for the clean air index laboratory tests, which are a set of laboratory tests and road tests. Tesla scored 9.6 for energy efficiency and 9.8 for greenhouse gases. The Model 3 aced the warm and cold laboratory tests and the highway tests, in which it received the highest score of all vehicles tested to date.

Credit: Green NCAP

“By comparison, the average ICE vehicle tested in 2022 received 4.2/10, and the average hybrid vehicle scored 5.1/10,” Tesla said.

The company added that its process of continuous iteration introduced running changes to its vehicles to improve thermal comfort, efficiency, range, and more.

“In fact, 1 kWh of energy allows you to drive 7 kilometers in Model 3, compared to only 2 kilometers in an equivalent ICE vehicle. This efficiency leads to customer savings. Tesla’s online Calculator for European customers shows that a German Tesla owner spends as little as 0.08 € per kilometer on a Model 3 versus 0.12 € on an equivalent ICE vehicle—that’s 35% savings per kilometer,” Tesla noted.

Although Tesla scored 9.8 out of 10 on the greenhouse gas emissions tests, Tesla noted that its 2021 Impact Report analyzed the lifecycle emissions of its vehicles and compared them with equivalent internal combustion engine vehicles in the U.S., Europe, and China, and the Model 3 produced fewer greenhouse gases.

Green NCAP shared details of its Greenhouse Gas index, which is based on a Well-to-Wheel+ approach. The greenhouse gas emissions related to the supply of energy are added to those of the tailpipe.

Credit: Green NCAP

“The vehicle’s production is not yet included in the assessment due to the implicit limitations of generic data about global supply chains. Since the Model 3 is a purely electric car, its assessed GHG emissions originate only from the upstream processes of electricity supply – ca. 45-80 gCO2-eq./km. Thanks to its low energy consumption and the relatively low GHG of EU electricity production, the Tesla scores a very high 9.8/10,” the organization said.

Disclosure: Johnna is a $TSLA shareholder and believes in Tesla’s mission.

Your feedback is welcome. If you have any comments or concerns or see a typo, you can email me at johnna@teslarati.com. You can also reach me on Twitter at @JohnnaCrider1.

Teslarati is now on TikTok. Follow us for interactive news & more. Teslarati is now on TikTok. Follow us for interactive news & more. You can also follow Teslarati on LinkedIn, Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook.

Tesla Model 3 scores 5 Star Green NCAP rating