Tesla added new limited edition engraved Sipping Glasses for your favorite drink to its official online store. The $75 set of glasses comes with a metal stand that also fits a bottle of Tesla Tequila. Tesla noted that the purchase of the glasses is a final sale and plans to ship them within two weeks of order placement.

“Savor your favorite liquor with a limited edition set of Tesla Sipping Glasses. Inspired by Tesla Tequila’s unique silhouette, each glass is designed with angular contours and an engraved Tesla logo. Display your glassware proudly in a matching metal stand,” the company said.

The glasses are 1.5-ounce glasses and 3.5 inches tall.

This isn’t the first time Tesla had Sipping Glasses in its shop. Earlier in 2022, Tesla sold a limited edition set with the Tesla Tequilla and two matching sipping glasses which quickly sold out.

In November, Tesla also launched a holiday blanket and sweater. The Tesla…& Chill Blanket is available for $150 and is 72X50. The Model X-mas Sweater cost $65 and quickly sold out.

Tesla adds limited edition Sipping Glasses to shop