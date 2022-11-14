Tesla launches limited edition Sipping Glasses
News

Tesla adds limited edition Sipping Glasses to shop

Posted on

Tesla added new limited edition engraved Sipping Glasses for your favorite drink to its official online store. The $75 set of glasses comes with a metal stand that also fits a bottle of Tesla Tequila. Tesla noted that the purchase of the glasses is a final sale and plans to ship them within two weeks of order placement.

“Savor your favorite liquor with a limited edition set of Tesla Sipping Glasses. Inspired by Tesla Tequila’s unique silhouette, each glass is designed with angular contours and an engraved Tesla logo. Display your glassware proudly in a matching metal stand,” the company said.

The glasses are 1.5-ounce glasses and 3.5 inches tall.

This isn’t the first time Tesla had Sipping Glasses in its shop. Earlier in 2022, Tesla sold a limited edition set with the Tesla Tequilla and two matching sipping glasses which quickly sold out.

In November, Tesla also launched a holiday blanket and sweater. The Tesla…& Chill Blanket is available for $150 and is 72X50. The Model X-mas Sweater cost $65 and quickly sold out.

Disclosure: Johnna is a $TSLA shareholder and believes in Tesla’s mission.  

Your feedback is welcome. If you have any comments or concerns or see a typo, you can email me at johnna@teslarati.com. You can also reach me on Twitter at @JohnnaCrider1.

Teslarati is now on TikTok. Follow us for interactive news & more. Teslarati is now on TikTok. Follow us for interactive news & more. You can also follow Teslarati on LinkedInTwitter, Instagram, and Facebook.

 

Tesla adds limited edition Sipping Glasses to shop
-->
To Top