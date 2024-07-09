By

The Tesla Model Y’s reign as the best-selling electric vehicle in the world does not seem to be ending anytime soon, especially based on its recently revealed performance in China.

New data from the China Passenger Car Association showed that the Model Y dominated electric vehicle sales statistics during the first half of the year.

The Model Y outpaced the vehicles of BYD and Nissan, which rounded out the top 3. The BYD Seagull and Nissan Sylphy were still significantly behind Tesla, according to sales figures, which showed that the Model Y had 207,817 units sold in the first six months of the year. The Seagull and Sylphy had 167,861 and 161,379 units sold, respectively:

$TSLA 🇨🇳

NEWS: Model Y has become the best-selling new energy vehicle in China in the first half of the year. It was 203,900 in the first half of 2023 and 207,817 this year. It is doing quite well despite fierce competition. pic.twitter.com/ngpq7SV7SO — Tsla Chan (@Tslachan) July 9, 2024

Tesla ended the first half on an extremely strong note, as it sold 71,007 vehicles wholesale in June. These figures are also sourced from CPCA, and 59,261 cars were sold domestically in China.

As a whole, Tesla sold 426,623 cars in China through the first half of the year, and the Model Y seems to be the vehicle that has truly set itself apart from the rest of the competition in the market.

Tesla did not have another vehicle in the top 10.

The Model Y has been a true contributor to Tesla’s success, not only in the. Chinese market, but on a global scale. Last year, it was the best-selling vehicle globally, and it continues to be a force in the transition to electric vehicles.

However, there was a Tesla Model Y spotted this past weekend with front and rear bumper covers, giving the impression that there could be a new version of the vehicle on the way.

However, CEO Elon Musk has been adamant that the refresh is not coming this year and hopes to end rumors of it in an attempt to stop cannibalizing sales of the current version

Tesla Model Y dominates first-half EV sales statistics in China