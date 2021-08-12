Tesla Model X involved in fiery Texas crash: What we know so far

By

A Tesla Model X was involved in a fiery accident last night in Tarrytown, near Austin, Texas. The vehicle was completely engulfed in flames when the Austin Fire Department arrived. The blaze was successfully put out after several minutes, but here is what is confirmed so far.

The driver was a minor and was under the influence

After Teslarati inquired with the Austin Fire Department’s Public Information Office, we were told that the driver was underage. Additionally, a foreign substance was likely a contributor to the crash, although the Austin FD did not clarify the nature of the intoxication. The driver was arrested for Driving Under the Influence, a Department spokesperson told us. CBS did report it was alcohol-related.

The speed of the Model X at the time of the crash is unknown. Teslarati did not immediately receive a comment from the Austin Police Department regarding this bit of information.

2600 Exposition, Tesla involved in collision with fire extending to awning of gas station. Fire under control. Crews working cool burning batteries. pic.twitter.com/2etyUkN3vb — Austin Fire Info (@AustinFireInfo) August 12, 2021

The fire was fueled by the car’s battery pack and the gas station

When electric vehicles catch fire, the common blame is the batteries. While lithium fires are strong and often unpredictable, this fire was no different than any other automotive fire. It just took more water to keep the situation under control. Fire Chief Thaier Smith said that some fires fueled by a battery pack could take 30 to 40 times the water to extinguish compared to a combustion engine fire

Certain protocols are installed in some fire departments around the country for handling battery electric vehicle fires. The Austin FD is currently training its firefighters how to extinguish fires fueled by lithium battery cells, the Chief told CBS.

The driver was not injured

According to a statement given by the Fire Department’s spokesperson, the driver was not injured in the accident and was able to escape the vehicle before it caught fire.

The vehicle crashed into a pole and then a gas pump, which contributed to the severity of the fire

The vehicle slammed into a traffic pole, dislodging the pole and knocking it into the street. The vehicle continued into a Shell gas station parking lot, where it hit a gas pump. The gas pump did contribute to the severity of the fire, the Austin FD rep told us.

Fire is out. Crews will monitor for another 30 minutes to ensure no re-ignition from battery pack. pic.twitter.com/F4OyM7vdel — Austin Fire Info (@AustinFireInfo) August 12, 2021

Tesla and other electric vehicle fires are more widely reported than ICE vehicle fires. However, it should be noted that Tesla’s statistics for 2020 showed that one of the company’s cars is involved in a vehicle fire once every 205 million miles traveled.A vehicle is involved in a fire every 19 million miles, according to the U.S. Department of Transportation.

