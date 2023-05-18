Tesla Model X Plaid to receive Track Mode

By

Track Mode is coming to the Tesla Model X Plaid. The update was confirmed by Elon Musk during the recently held 2023 Annual Shareholder Meeting.

The Tesla Model X Plaid is the electric vehicle maker’s second-fastest car. With a 0-60 mph time of 2.5 seconds, the large, heavy, all-electric flagship SUV is almost as quick off the line as the Model S Performance, the predecessor of the Model S Plaid. It’s also so fast that it beat a Porsche 992 Turbo S in a quarter-mile drag race despite being loaded with six people.

But despite its impressive quickness, the Model X Plaid is missing its sedan sibling’s standout feature — Track Mode. Track Mode was initially rolled out by Tesla for the Model 3 Performance, and it allowed the all-electric sedan to handle intensive driving on racing circuits. The Model S Plaid also received the feature, which helped it set a record at the Nurburgring.

This is perhaps why a Tesla shareholder brought up the topic of the Model X Plaid and questioned if the vehicle will ever get Track Mode. Musk responded positively to the suggestion, noting, “Yeah, we could probably add that, sure. No problem.” A number of people in the audience appreciated the CEO’s comment.

Elon Musk has mentioned in the past that rolling out Track Mode for specific vehicles is not a very simple task. The Model 3 Performance, for example, has had Track Mode for years, but the Model Y Performance only received it last December. Prior to its rollout, Musk had mentioned that developing Track Mode for the Model Y was not as easy as it sounds.

With this in mind, it would not be surprising if Model X Plaid owners end up waiting some time for the rollout of Track Mode for their flagship all-electric SUVs. The Model X Plaid is a large, heavy vehicle, after all, so tuning such a beast for the rigors of track driving would probably involve quite a bit of effort.

