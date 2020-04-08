First look at Tesla Model S ‘Cheetah Stance’ Launch Mode in action

The Tesla Model S may be due for a Plaid upgrade, but this doesn’t mean to say that the Raven Performance trim has stopped getting better. Tesla recently started rolling out a new update for its fastest sedan featuring a few “Cheetah Stance” Launch Mode, which is designed to make the all-electric car even faster on the drag strip.

Indications that the new “Cheetah Stance” update was coming came last week after Tesla owner-hacker @greentheonly shared some screenshots featuring the upcoming Launch Mode sequence. This new sequence has now been tested by Brooks Weisblat of YouTube’s DragTimes channel. Thanks to a friend who happened to have a Raven Tesla Model S Performance, Weisblat was able to check the drag racing capabilities of the flagship vehicle.

In true DragTimes form, Weisblat opted to test the Raven Model S Performance on a regular road with practically zero preparations on the vehicle. The Model S’ tires were stock, and the only preparation of any sort involved its Supercharging session, which fully charged the Model S’ battery up to 100%. That’s the equivalent of filling a high-performance petrol-powered vehicle with a full tank.

Using devices such as a Dragy and VBOX, Weisblat performed multiple launches of the Model S Performance. The vehicle’s runs were remarkably consistent, despite being launched in short succession. Based on the quick test, it appears that Tesla is indeed looking to bring repeatable performance to its flagship sedan. This function will most definitely be a critical capability in the upcoming Plaid Model S, which was initially set to be released this year.

Comparing the results of the Raven Tesla Model S before and after receiving the Cheetah Stance update, it was evident that the new Launch Mode definitely improved the performance of the vehicle. Before the new update, the Model S was already showing a peak power of 580 kW when charged to 98-100% with Ludicrous+ Mode. With the Cheetah Stance update, the Model S showed a peak power of 614 KW, marking a difference of 34 kW or about 46 hp.

The improvements are equally notable in terms of the Model S’ 0-60 mph, 1/8-mile, 1/4-mile, and 60-130 mph times. Before receiving the update, the Model S was able to hit 60 mph in 2.47 seconds with a full battery, and it was able to complete a 1/8-mile run in 6.77 seconds at 102.23 mph. Quarter mile times were at 10.67 seconds at 124.70 mph. The vehicle’s 60-130 mph time also stood at 9.23 seconds.

With the Cheetah Stance Launch Mode, the Model S Performance was able to go from 0-60 mph in 2.41 seconds. The vehicle was also able to hit the 1/8-mile mark in 6.71 seconds at 103.55 mph. Quarter mile times with the Cheetah Stance Launch Mode was at 10.54 seconds at 127.5 mph, and 60-130 mph took 8.68 seconds.

Needless to say, it appears that the new “Cheetah Stance” Launch Mode update may become one of the most welcome and popular updates from the electric car maker. A 46 hp upgrade is no joke, after all, and having it downloaded for free for Raven Model S Performance owners is something that continues to be unique to Tesla. The upgrade, if any, hints at the frightening capabilities of the Plaid Model S, which will be track-capable and likely able to demonstrate repeatable performance.

Watch DragTimes’ Cheetah Stance Launch Mode test in the video below.