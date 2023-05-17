Tesla Cybertruck production estimates revealed by Elon Musk

By

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has revealed the estimated production capacity the automaker will allocate to the highly anticipated Cybertruck.

As is typical for any Tesla event, the most interesting and exciting information shared at yesterday’s shareholder meeting came from the question and answer segment, in which shareholders inquired about everything from the Cybertruck to the Optimus robot project. During the Q&A segment, one of the most exciting pieces of information shared by the Tesla CEO was regarding Cybertruck production estimates.

During the final half-hour of the Q&A segment, Elon Musk revealed that Tesla could produce anywhere between 250,000 and 500,000 Cybertrucks annually. However, it should be noted that no timeline was provided on when this would be achieved.

(Video begins at Cybertruck production estimate question)

As pointed out by the Tesla CEO numerous times, Cybertruck’s production hinges on a critical factor, demand. While it seems obvious that the Tesla Cybertruck will have an enormous amount of demand in the United States, which has long been a truck-dominated car market, the scale of that demand will quickly help determine the number of resources and funding made available for Cybertruck production.

Sadly, even with the upper estimate of 500,000 trucks produced per year, with well over 1 million estimated reservations, Cybertruck reservation holders are likely still in for a long wait before the vehicle gets to their driveway. However, with specifications and pricing due to be announced as soon as next quarter, it may be worth the wait.

Luckily, there is plenty of good news to go along with the potentially hampered production expectations. Most notably, with Tesla’s now extensive experience with production growth, the Cybertruck could achieve a production ramp unseen on any previous Tesla model. Moreover, with an all-new “exo-skeleton” confirmed to be coming on the truck, it could be far easier to produce than any truck in modern history.

