Tesla Model Y sighted being benchmarked by General Motors

By

American veteran automaker General Motors seems to be getting extremely serious in the electric vehicle race. As indicated in recent spy photos, GM appears to be benchmarking the Tesla Model Y, likely as part of the development process of its own all-electric crossovers.

GM has expressed its intentions to launch about 30 electric vehicle models in 2025. Considering that crossovers are among the most popular vehicle segments today, it is not surprising that a number of GM’s planned EVs are crossovers. These include the Equinox EV, the Blazer EV, and the Lyriq.

GM Is Benchmarking The Tesla Model Y Crossover https://t.co/G1OO0ZSJxt — Brillianture (@Brillianture) May 16, 2022

Vehicle benchmarking is a common practice among automakers. It is typically done to ensure that a company’s vehicle is competitive against its rivals in the market. If GM would like to become a primary player in the electric vehicle segment, it would have to compete with leaders like Tesla.

As such, it was no surprise when spy photos from GM Authority revealed that General Motors was benchmarking a Tesla Model Y. The publication noted that stickers placed on each side of the Model Y’s bumper indicated that it was being used in benchmarking tests by the veteran automaker.

The Tesla Model Y is a premium crossover, and it would likely compete with vehicles like the Chevy Blazer EV and the Chevy Equinox EV in terms of size and segment. Expectations are high, however, that the Model Y may end up competing with the Cadillac Lyriq when it comes to pricing, considering its price increases as of late.

Interestingly enough, it’s not just the Tesla Model Y that is being benchmarked by General Motors. Previously, images have been captured showing that GM has also been benchmarking the Tesla Model S Plaid and the Model X. Reports have also emerged stating that GM has been exploring some of Tesla’s more unique features, such as Smart Summon in the Tesla Model 3.

Don’t hesitate to contact us with news tips. Just send a message to simon@teslarati.com to give us a heads up.

Tesla Model Y sighted being benchmarked by General Motors