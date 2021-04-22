Cadillac Lyriq vs Ford Mach-E vs Tesla Model Y: Features, price, and tech comparison

GM has entered the premium all-electric crossover SUV market, and its flagship vehicle is the rather eye-catching Cadillac Lyriq. Poised to hit the roads in the first half of 2022, the Lyriq will be entering an market already saturated by formidable opponents like the Ford Mustang Mach-E and the best-selling Tesla Model Y.

With the competiton in the EV SUV market in mind, it’s important to know how the Cadillac Lyriq stacks up against two of the strongest entries in the premium all-electric crossover segment today. Below is a comparison of the Cadillac Lyriq, the Ford Mustang Mach-E (both in SR and ER variants), and the Tesla Model Y Long Range Dual Motor AWD.

Size and Weight

The Cadillac Lyriq is quite a hefty vehicle, dwarfing the Mach-E and the Model Y with its 196.7-inch length, 77.8-inch width, and a 121.8-inch wheelbase. In comparison, the Mach-E has a length of 186.0 inches, and width of 74.0 inches, and a wheelbase of 117.0 inches. The Model Y has a length of 187.0 inches, a width of 75.6 inches, and a wheelbase of 113.8 inches. The Lyriq is precisely the same height as the Model Y at 63.9 inches, making it taller than the Mach-E, which has a height of 63.0 inches.

All this size translates to the Cadillac Lyriq’s curb weight, which also stands far above the Mach-E and the Model Y. The Lyriq has some serious heft at 5,610 pounds, while the Mach-E and Model Y are far lighter at 4,394-4,890 pounds for the Ford and 4,416 pounds for the Tesla.

Interior Dimensions and Cargo Space

While the Cadillac Lyriq is significantly larger than the Mustang Mach-E and the Model Y outside, it is comparable to its two rivals when it comes to the interior. While it edges out its rivals in legroom, shoulder room, and hip room, in terms of headroom, the Lyriq is actually behind its competitors, with 38.6 inches in the front and 37.7 inches at the rear. Despite being smaller physically, the Mach-E features a front headroom of 40.4 inches and rear headroom of 39.3 inches. The Model Y has significantly more headroom than the Lyriq as well, with 41.0 inches at the front and 39.4 inches at the rear.

This trend continues all the way to the Lyriq’s cargo space when its second-row seats are folded down. With this setup, the Lyriq boasts 60.8 cubic feet of cargo space, which is slightly higher than the Mach-E’s 59.7 cubic feet, but significantly behind the Model Y, which offers a whopping 68 cubic feet of cargo space with the second-row seats folded down.

Battery and Estimated Range

The Cadillac Lyriq features a large 100 kWh battery, which GM notes should provide the all-electric SUV with about 300 miles of range. The Mustang Mach-E offers two battery sizes: a 75.7 kWh standard range unit that gives drivers about 211 miles of range and a 98.8 kWh extended range battery that provides 300 miles of range. The Model Y taps into Tesla’s vast experience as an all-electric car maker by drawing out 326 miles of EPA-rated range with a 75 kWh battery pack.

Performance and 0-60 Times

GM noted that the Lyriq’s electric motor produces 340 hp and 325 lb-ft of torque. GM’s estimates might seem conservative when compared to the Mach E, which produces 346 hp and 428 lb-ft of torque in its ER AWD version, and the Model Y Long Range, which has 384 hp and 376 lb-ft of torque. GM is also yet to release the 0-60 mph figures for the Lyriq, though Roadshow estimates that the vehicle, thanks to its large size and lower power, would likely be significantly slower than both the Mach-E Extended Range AWD and the Model Y Long Range, which boast a 5.5-second and 4.8-second 0-60 mph time, respectively.

Driver-Assist Technologies

GM’s brochure for the Lyriq notes that the all-electric SUV is equipped with the company’s award-winning Super Cruise, “the first truly hands-free driver assistance feature for compatible roads.” Super Cruise is impressive, though it only works on pre-mapped roads, and it requires users to have an active Cadillac Connected Services plan. Super Cruise-equipped vehicles like the Lyriq include 3 years of connectivity to support functionality, after which a Connected Services Plan must be purchased.

Ford, for its part, has recently announced its BlueCruise, a Level 2 driver-assist technology that also, in the carmaker’s words, offers a “true hands-free driving experience while in Hands-Free Mode that does not require a driver’s hands to stay in contact with the steering wheel, unless prompted by vehicle alerts.” Mach-E customers would be able to purchase BlueCruise software, including a three-year service period, for $600 in the second half of 2021, when the service is expected to launch.

Last but not least, the Tesla Model Y is equipped with basic Autopilot for free, though customers could opt-in for the carmaker’s Full Self-Driving suite for a $10,000 charge. Basic Autopilot includes key functions like Traffic-Aware Cruise Control and Autosteer, while FSD includes advanced features like Navigate on Autopilot with Auto Lane Change, Autopark, Summon, and Traffic Light and Stop Sign Control. Unlike Ford and GM, however, Tesla’s Autopilot and FSD suite are, in their current iteration, not hands-free.

Price

The Cadillac Lyriq stays true to its brand, starting at $59,990. That’s far more expensive than the Mustang Mach-E, which starts at a more modest $43,995. The Tesla Model Y Long Range slots right in the middle of the Lyriq and Mach-E, with its current starting price of $51,690 including destination charges.

