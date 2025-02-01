Tesla Model Y had a blockbuster year in APAC and Europe

By

During the Tesla’s recent earnings call, Elon Musk confirmed that the Model Y became the world’s best-selling vehicle in 2024.

This was despite the fact that Musk himself has become a very controversial figure due to his political views.

The Model Y’s sales:

As per Tesla’s Q4 2024 Update Letter, the Model Y was the best-selling vehicle in several markets across the globe.

This was true for China, which holds the world’s largest and most competitive electric vehicle market.

“In Q4, we achieved record deliveries in China as Model Y became the best-selling vehicle for the full year. Tesla also became the fastest growing brand in South Korea,” Tesla wrote.

The Model Y also shone in several countries across Europe.

“In 2024, Model Y was the best-selling vehicle of any type in Denmark, Norway, Sweden, Switzerland, and the Netherlands, and we expect Model Y to have been the second best-selling vehicle of any type in Europe.

“Tesla was the most sold brand in Norway for the fourth year in a 9 row with Model Y and Model 3 the best- and second-best selling cars of any type in 2024,” Tesla wrote.

More Model Y potential:

It should be noted that the Model Y was able to accomplish these sales milestones despite consumers generally knowing that an upgraded version of the vehicle was in the works.

With the launch of the new Model Y, consumer interest in the all-electric crossover could very well become even more notable.

The new Model Y features a more aggressive front and rear, as well as a completely revamped interior.

