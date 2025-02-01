News

Tesla Model Y had a blockbuster year in APAC and Europe

During the Tesla’s recent earnings call, Elon Musk confirmed that the Model Y became the world’s best-selling vehicle in 2024.

This was despite the fact that Musk himself has become a very controversial figure due to his political views.

The Model Y’s sales:

  • As per Tesla’s Q4 2024 Update Letter, the Model Y was the best-selling vehicle in several markets across the globe.
  • This was true for China, which holds the world’s largest and most competitive electric vehicle market.
  • “In Q4, we achieved record deliveries in China as Model Y became the best-selling vehicle for the full year. Tesla also became the fastest growing brand in South Korea,” Tesla wrote.
  • The Model Y also shone in several countries across Europe.
  • “In 2024, Model Y was the best-selling vehicle of any type in Denmark, Norway, Sweden, Switzerland, and the Netherlands, and we expect Model Y to have been the second best-selling vehicle of any type in Europe. 
  • “Tesla was the most sold brand in Norway for the fourth year in a 9 row with Model Y and Model 3 the best- and second-best selling cars of any type in 2024,” Tesla wrote.

More Model Y potential:

  • It should be noted that the Model Y was able to accomplish these sales milestones despite consumers generally knowing that an upgraded version of the vehicle was in the works.
  • With the launch of the new Model Y, consumer interest in the all-electric crossover could very well become even more notable.
  • The new Model Y features a more aggressive front and rear, as well as a completely revamped interior.

