Tesla Model Y had a blockbuster year in APAC and Europe

During the Tesla’s recent earnings call, Elon Musk confirmed that the Model Y became the world’s best-selling vehicle in 2024.
This was despite the fact that Musk himself has become a very controversial figure due to his political views.
The Model Y’s sales:
- As per Tesla’s Q4 2024 Update Letter, the Model Y was the best-selling vehicle in several markets across the globe.
- This was true for China, which holds the world’s largest and most competitive electric vehicle market.
- “In Q4, we achieved record deliveries in China as Model Y became the best-selling vehicle for the full year. Tesla also became the fastest growing brand in South Korea,” Tesla wrote.
- The Model Y also shone in several countries across Europe.
- “In 2024, Model Y was the best-selling vehicle of any type in Denmark, Norway, Sweden, Switzerland, and the Netherlands, and we expect Model Y to have been the second best-selling vehicle of any type in Europe.
- “Tesla was the most sold brand in Norway for the fourth year in a 9 row with Model Y and Model 3 the best- and second-best selling cars of any type in 2024,” Tesla wrote.
During the Q4 2024 earnings call, Elon Musk stated that the Model Y was the world's best-selling vehicle once more.
More Model Y potential:
- It should be noted that the Model Y was able to accomplish these sales milestones despite consumers generally knowing that an upgraded version of the vehicle was in the works.
- With the launch of the new Model Y, consumer interest in the all-electric crossover could very well become even more notable.
- The new Model Y features a more aggressive front and rear, as well as a completely revamped interior.
