The facelifted Tesla Model Y is off to a roaring start in China, outpacing the reengineered Model 3’s reception. As per recent reports in China, orders for the new Model Y have been surging since pre-sales for the updated vehicle were opened earlier this month.

Tesla Model Y sales surge:

In just five days following its launch, the Model Y saw over 70,000 orders, as per Chinese news outlet Yicai, citing an insider.

Another news outlet, Jiemian, reported that the Model Y orders reached 73,400 as of January 15. From this number, 59,000 were reportedly for the updated model.

Tesla introduced the new Model Y in China on January 10 with two variants: a rear-wheel-drive version that starts at RMB 263,500 ($36,280) and a long-range all-wheel-drive variant that starts at RMB 303,500.

Deliveries for the new Model Y are expected to start sometime in March.

What they are saying:

Citing an R&D source at Tesla China, Yicai stated in its report that the fast pace of Tesla’s vehicle research and development is the key to its success against veteran automakers.

The publication’s source also noted that the new Model Y is a global product, which means that it was developed in part by the Tesla China team.

Tesla adopted a similar strategy with the reengineered Tesla Model 3, as noted in a CNEV Post report.

Tesla developers in China reportedly focused on the new Model Y’s interior and exterior, while the U.S. team reportedly focused on the vehicle’s software and other pertinent systems.

What’s next:

Show cars of the new Model Y are being rolled out to Tesla’s Chinese showrooms, as confirmed by Grace Tao, Tesla’s VP of External Affairs, on Weibo.

Images and videos shared on social media suggest that consumer interest surrounding the all-electric crossover is quite high.

Initial feedback from automotive reviewers about the new Model Y has also been quite positive.

