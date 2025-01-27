The facelifted Tesla Model Y is off to a roaring start in China, outpacing the reengineered Model 3’s reception. As per recent reports in China, orders for the new Model Y have been surging since pre-sales for the updated vehicle were opened earlier this month.
Tesla Model Y sales surge:
- In just five days following its launch, the Model Y saw over 70,000 orders, as per Chinese news outlet Yicai, citing an insider.
- Another news outlet, Jiemian, reported that the Model Y orders reached 73,400 as of January 15. From this number, 59,000 were reportedly for the updated model.
- Tesla introduced the new Model Y in China on January 10 with two variants: a rear-wheel-drive version that starts at RMB 263,500 ($36,280) and a long-range all-wheel-drive variant that starts at RMB 303,500.
- Deliveries for the new Model Y are expected to start sometime in March.
What they are saying:
- Citing an R&D source at Tesla China, Yicai stated in its report that the fast pace of Tesla’s vehicle research and development is the key to its success against veteran automakers.
- The publication’s source also noted that the new Model Y is a global product, which means that it was developed in part by the Tesla China team.
- Tesla adopted a similar strategy with the reengineered Tesla Model 3, as noted in a CNEV Post report.
- Tesla developers in China reportedly focused on the new Model Y’s interior and exterior, while the U.S. team reportedly focused on the vehicle’s software and other pertinent systems.
What’s next:
- Show cars of the new Model Y are being rolled out to Tesla’s Chinese showrooms, as confirmed by Grace Tao, Tesla’s VP of External Affairs, on Weibo.
- Images and videos shared on social media suggest that consumer interest surrounding the all-electric crossover is quite high.
- Initial feedback from automotive reviewers about the new Model Y has also been quite positive.
