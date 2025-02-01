Tesla Cybercab lines already being prepared in Giga Texas

By

When the Tesla Cybercab was unveiled during last year’s “We, Robot” event, it seemed like the small, spacious two-seater was still a few years away.

As could be seen in Tesla’s Q4 2024 Update Letter, however, preparations are now underway to start the mass production of the Cybercab.

The update:

As per Tesla’s Q4 2024 Update Letter, the company is already preparing for the Cybercab’s production at Giga Texas.

“Preparation is underway for Cybercab lines at Gigafactory Texas with volume production planned for 2026,” Tesla wrote in its update letter.

Tesla also reiterated that the Cybercab will be using the company’s next-generation manufacturing system.

“Our purpose-built Robotaxi product – Cybercab – will continue to pursue a revolutionary ‘unboxed’ manufacturing strategy and is scheduled for volume production starting in 2026,” Tesla wrote in its Update Letter.

Cybercab utility and design:

The Cybercab is Tesla’s first vehicle that is specifically designed for autonomous driving.

The vehicle is a two-seater that is not equipped with a steering wheel or pedals.

The Cybercab is also equipped with a large trunk that should be enough to fit everything from multiple golf bags to two full-size carry-ons and two full-size checked bags at once.

Some bicycles and foldable wheelchairs could also fit in the Cybercab’s trunk.

As per Tesla Design Chief Franz von Holzhausen, the Cybercab’s gold color is a nod to the New York City iconic yellow cab.

“We chose the color gold, and it’s really a special color. It really reflects kind of a future version of the idea of a New York City yellow cab. It’s a future idea of that where we’ve taken that iconic yellow and created something more expressive, and more up to date,” the Tesla executive noted.

