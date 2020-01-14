Tesla Model Y CARB certification published, hinting at stellar range and imminent delivery

Tesla Model Y’s certification from the California Air Resources Board (CARB) is out and this is a huge development for consumers longing to get behind the wheel of the all-electric crossover.

Automotive journalist Bozi Tatarevic first spotted the Tesla Model Y Performance All-Wheel Drive CARB certification online, which fueled speculation by user Alter Viggo that first deliveries of the Model Y might start soon. Alter Viggo recalled that the electric carmaker signed the Long Range Rear-Wheel Drive Model 3’s certificate about 25 days before making the first deliveries in July 2017.

🚨Potentially huge BREAKING NEWS 🚨 Model Y deliveries happening next month?! Tesla published a Model Y CARB certificate on January 9th. Tesla signed the LR RWD Model 3's certificate on July 3, 2017. That was 25 days before the first deliveries on July 28. $TSLA #ModelY https://t.co/SpewAUyUKb — Alter Viggo (@AlterViggo) January 13, 2020

Based on the document posted on the website, the Model Y’s Urban Dynamometer Driving Schedule (UDDS) is 441.91 miles. The UDDS is the mandated dynamometer test of the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) for light-duty vehicles and represents how far an electric vehicle can go on a single charge.

One should take note that the UDDS is only for the purpose of certification and does not reflect the real-world range. According to Tatarevic, “It roughly translates to real-world city range with a multiplier of 0.7 so this would mean an estimate of around 309 miles of city range for the Model Y.” The electric car manufacturer lists the Model Y Performance range on its website as 280 miles based on EPA estimates. If the Model Y hits a range of around 309 miles, this puts it close to the range of its Model 3 sibling that hits 310 miles on a single charge. However, while the two vehicles share about 75 percent of their DNA, the electric crossover would be heavier than the two and that would logically affect range unless Tesla was able to find a way to boost the range of the Model Y.

Tesla originally planned to make the first Model Y deliveries by the Fall of 2020 but later on moved the schedule up to Summer this year. Of course, there are speculations in the electric vehicle community that it might do it sooner. There have been more and more sightings of the electric crossover around the United States lately and the Model Y prototypes recently spotted were looking more refined and production-ready. These sightings of seemingly-production ready units on the road might be another strong indication that Tesla is ready to handover the Model Y to consumers soon. If Tesla delivers the Model Y soon, it will be a big boost for the brand as it beats production schedule expectations and hits the market that’s hungry for SUVs.

The Model Y will be produced at Tesla’s Fremont facility but CEO Elon Musk has also formally launched the Model Y program in China during the recent Gigafactory 3 event in Shanghai. Likewise, the vehicle will also be produced during the initial phase of production once Gigafactory 4 in Germany is up and running.

Musk has also expressed confidence in the upcoming all-electric crossover saying that the Model Y demand might be even higher than the combined demands for existing Tesla vehicles. The Model Y is expected to go on a head-on collision with other luxury crossovers such as the Audi Q5, BMW X3, and the Jaguar I-PACE. It will most likely take a bite of the market share of more affordable rides such as Toyota’s RAV4 and the Honda CR-V.

The Model Y Performance will have a purchase price of $61,000 while the Rear-Wheel Drive Long Range and Dual Motor All-Wheel Drive Long Range will cost $8000 and $52,000, respectively.