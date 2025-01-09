Tesla to open Supercharging Network to Mercedes-Benz: Here’s when

By

Tesla is set to enable Mercedes-Benz electric vehicle drivers to access its expansive Supercharging Network in February, the company confirmed today.

Mercedes-Benz becomes the latest of several OEMs to utilize Tesla’s massive EV charging infrastructure, something it opened to other brands starting early last year.

Drivers of the German automaker’s EVs will be able to plug in at any Tesla Supercharger in the United States starting in February. For now, only U.S. drivers will have access to charging stalls.

Canadian owners of Mercedes-Benz EVs will have to wait until later this year, but they will gain access soon.

🚨 MERCEDES x TESLA: Mercedes-Benz EV drivers in the U.S. will gain access to the Tesla Supercharger Network in February. Canadian drivers will gain access later in 2025. Mercedes dealers will offer an official charging adapter for $185 in Q1. pic.twitter.com/UHsGzcBYF3 — TESLARATI (@Teslarati) January 9, 2025

Mercedes-Benz USA CEO Dimitris Psillakis said:

“As our technologically advanced and highly compelling all-electric vehicle portfolio continues to grow, we recognize that a critical component for a seamless ownership experience for our customers is to ensure convenient access to a broad charging network. Adopting the NACS standard in our electric vehicles and opening the Tesla Supercharger network to our battery electric vehicle customers represents an important step forward as we continue to build a strong foundation to bring additional, game-changing all-electric vehicles to the market.”

For now, Mercedes-Benz drivers who wish to plug in at the Tesla Superchargers will be required to purchase an adapter for $185. Sales of this will begin this quarter.

However, adapters will not always be necessary for charging. Mercedes plans to adopt the North American Charging Standard (NACS) inlet directly into its vehicles in the coming years, eliminating the need for the adapter.

That change is expected to start this year, the company said.

Need accessories for your Tesla? Check out the Teslarati Marketplace:

Please email me with questions and comments at joey@teslarati.com. I’d love to chat! You can also reach me on Twitter @KlenderJoey, or if you have news tips, you can email us at tips@teslarati.com.

Tesla to open Supercharging Network to Mercedes-Benz: Here’s when