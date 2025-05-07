US’ base Tesla Model Y has an edge vs Shanghai and Berlin’s entry-level Model Ys

Tesla recently released the new Model Y Long Range Rear Wheel Drive (RWD) variant in the United States. While the vehicle serves as the base variant of the revamped all-electric crossover in the U.S., it has some notable differences compared to the entry-level Model Ys produced in Giga Shanghai and Giga Berlin.

New Model Y Long Range RWD

A look at the new Model Y Long Range Rear Wheel Drive’s specs shows that the base vehicle is equipped with 15 speakers and 1 subwoofer, the same as the Model Y Long Range All Wheel Drive (AWD), which costs $4,000 more before incentives. That’s not bad at all for a vehicle that effectively costs $37,490 with the $7,500 federal tax credit.

In comparison, the entry-level Model Y produced in Gigafactory Shanghai and Giga Berlin is equipped with just nine speakers. This doesn’t mean that the entry-level variants from Giga Shanghai and Berlin are fitted with a subpar sound system, of course. It just means that the sound system in the Model Y Long Range AWD is quite a bit better. $TSLA

<New Model Y's Audio System>

🇩🇪 Giga Berlin Prod.

• Model Y RWD: 9 Speakers

• Model Y LR RWD: 9 Speakers

• Model Y LR AWD: 15 Speakers / 1 Subwoofer



🇺🇸 Fremont & Giga Texas Prod.

• Model Y LR RWD: 15 Speakers / 1 Subwoofer

• Model Y LR AWD: 15 Speakers / 1 Subwoofer… pic.twitter.com/Sj2dthmKZF— Tsla Chan (@Tslachan) May 7, 2025

Speaker Differences

Tesla has not provided an explanation why the Model Y LR RWD produced in the Fremont Factory and Giga Texas is fitted with a better sound system than comparable models from China and Germany. It should be noted, however, that the entry-level Model Y from Giga Shanghai and Berlin are not listed as “Long Range” vehicles.

The entry-level Model Y from Giga Berlin, for example is, listed with a WLTP range of just 500 km per charge, which roughly translates to an EPA-estimated 266 miles per charge. The entry-level Model Y from Giga Shanghai, on the other hand, is listed with a CLTC range of 593 km, which roughly translates to an EPA-estimated range of 258 miles per charge. Considering that the base variants from Shanghai and Berlin are not long range vehicles, their fewer speakers make sense.

That being said, Tesla is also offering a Model Y Maximum Range Rear Wheel Drive variant from Gigafactory Berlin. This variant, which is priced at €49,990 ($56,830), features a WLTP range of 533 km, which roughly translates to 331 EPA-estimated miles. Despite its long range designation, however, it is equipped with just nine speakers, similar to its standard range sibling.