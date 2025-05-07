Tesla launches its most inexpensive trim of new Model Y

Tesla has officially launched the cheapest trim of the new Model Y build, the Long Range Rear-Wheel-Drive configuration, in various markets.

The company has been slowly rolling out configurations of the new Model Y since first launching it earlier this year. At first, it made available the ‘Launch Series’ version of the new Juniper build. Then, it launched the Long Range All-Wheel-Drive several weeks later.

Now, it has officially brought the new Model Y’s third trim level with the Long Range Rear-Wheel-Drive, starting at $44,990 before federal tax credits or local incentives:

Specs run at 357 miles of range, 125 MPH top speed, and a 5.4-second 0-60 MPH acceleration rate. This compares to the 327 miles of range the Long Range All-Wheel Drive gets. The cars have the same top speed, but the All-Wheel-Drive gets from 0-60 MPH in just 4.6 seconds.

Tesla is still more than aware there is a demand for the Rear-Wheel-Drive configurations, as it has also launched the same powertrain in the Cybertruck recently, but in a much more stripped-down version, void of premium interior materials, a power tonneau, and other features.

Deliveries are set to begin in 3-5 weeks, according to the design studio. We would expect to see these vehicles on lots at Gigafactory Texas within the next week or so.

Tesla made several improvements to the new Model Y from the legacy version, which was the best-selling car in the world twice. Tesla improved cabin noise with acoustic glass throughout, which dampens sound and makes for a much more pleasant environment in the cabin.

Additionally, the interior was redesigned and has become more luxurious with additions like cooling and heated seats throughout. Tesla paid attention to the little things, going as far as improving the noise level of closing doors.

These improvements are all included on the new Model Y, which we’ve had the opportunity to spend plenty of time with. Here’s my first impressions piece from early April, and my experience with Tesla’s new weekend-long Demo Drive of the new Model Y.