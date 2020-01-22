Tesla Model Y first deliveries expected in February, Performance variants first

Tesla Model Y deliveries will reportedly start next month with customers who ordered the Performance variant of the much-awaited electric crossover getting the first dibs. The Long Range All-Wheel Drive version will arrive in March or April, and deliveries of the full lineup set to be completed by Q3 this year.

The latest Model Y news was shared by Redditor u/Quaf4 who got a call from an employee at Tesla Oakville in Ontario, Canada on Tuesday.

“I just received a phone call from an employee at Tesla Oakville, ON who was calling to guide me through the upcoming delivery process for my Model Y. I asked when to expect delivery and he told me that the Performance variant will start deliveries next month, and that I could expect my LR AWD in March/April,” u/Quaf4 wrote. “Interesting to hear it officially from an employee, rather than pure speculation from media sources. NEXT MONTH.”

With this confirmation from a presumed Tesla employee, it appears Tesla CEO Elon Musk and his team underpromised and will over-deliver in terms of the Model Y production schedule. The electric crossover was first set to hit production in Fall 2020 and it was later moved up to Summer 2020. And now, it seems Model Y buyers will get their units sooner than expected.

If Tesla indeed delivers soon, the Silicon Valley-based electric carmaker might have hit a jackpot in terms of production efficiency. Elon Musk said during a recent Gigafactory 3 event in China that they use advanced manufacturing technologies for the Model Y.

“Model Y will also have some advanced manufacturing technology that we will reveal in the future. I think it will be exciting to show the kind of manufacturing technology associated with the Model Y and it will be exciting to learn about these technologies,” Musk said.

There have been Tesla Model Y rumors recently that deliveries will happen in two weeks and this latest information from a soon-to-be Tesla Model Y owner seems to corroborate that earlier report. Coincidentally, the Tesla Q4 2019 Financial Results and earnings call is set for 3:30 PM PST on Jan. 29 and the electric vehicle community might officially hear an announcement they have been waiting for from Elon Musk and his team about the imminent Model Y delivery.

The confirmation from the Tesla employee is also consistent with the estimate that the Model Y Performance version will be delivered soon following the publication of its certificate from the California Air Resources Board (CARB) on Jan. 9. Tesla fans recalled that the first deliveries of the Model 3 in 2017 also happened less than a month after its CARB certificate was published. Likewise, the VINs have also been registered by Tesla with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), another hint that Model Y deliveries are really happening soon.

The recent sightings of Tesla Model Y units that are almost production-ready could have been a big clue that the next big thing of Tesla will soon officially hit the road. Perhaps imminent delivery could also be the reason why a Tesla employee allowed a Tesla Model 3 owner to check out the interior of the Model Y while Supercharging in San Luis, Obispo California over the weekend.

Tesla’s Fremont factory will produce the Model Y units but the carmaker is also getting ready for its production at the Gigafactory 3 in Shanghai. Once operational, the Gigafactory 4 in Germany will also produce about 150,000 Model Ys during its initial phase of production.