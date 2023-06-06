By

Tesla filed a voluntary recall to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) regarding a potential Model Y recall affecting a little under 140 units.

Based on the NHTSA filling, the safety recall affects select Model Y vehicles with production dates between June 23, 2022, and May 1, 2023. It concerns the Model Y steering wheel attachment. The Tesla Mode Y recall affects approximately 137 units.

“The steering wheel on Model Y vehicles is attached to the steering column using a fastener. Manufacturing and service records suggest that there may be a correlation between certain manufacturing record characteristics and the fastener being installed but not torqued to specification,” states the NHTSA filing.

“A fastener not torqued to specification could allow the steering wheel to disconnect from the steering column. Tesla is unaware [sic] of any instances of the steering wheel completely detaching from the steering column due to this condition.”

If a Model Y’s steering wheel does disconnect from the steering wheel column, drivers may lose control of the vehicle, leading to a potential collision. Tesla records show that some Model Y units may have accidentally been marked as having a complete torque record and advanced through the production line without the proper torqued fastener.

Tesla formally filed a voluntary recall with the NHTSA on May 22, 2023. The company hopes to inspect the Model Y units that may be affected by the recall. So far, Tesla has identified 4 warranty claims and one field report that may have been related to the issue.

Tesla works with the NHTSA on Model Y recall