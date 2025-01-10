This tiny feature on the new Tesla Model Y is perhaps its biggest addition

By

This tiny feature that Tesla implemented on the new Model Y is perhaps its biggest addition.

Last night, Tesla rolled out the new Model Y “Juniper” in China and other nearby markets, including Australia. Evidently, Tesla went with a completely new exterior design and upgraded the Model Y’s interior with a new sound system, a “Launch Edition” trim with limited badging and materials, more cargo capacity, and other changes.

But what was discussed only by the most refined eyes was the presence of a front bumper camera, which is a brand-new addition and was talked about in minor detail by Tesla on its Chinese Design Studio:

Tesla also has put a front bumper camera on the Model Y for the first time ever: “Provides a wider field of view for automatic assisted driving and advanced smart summon.” pic.twitter.com/dAEqDrPZQc — TESLARATI (@Teslarati) January 10, 2025

Tesla said it:

“Provides a wider field of view for automatic assisted driving and advanced smart summon.”

It appears Tesla was ready to implement a new camera to assist in Full Self-Driving efforts. With its complete reliance on cameras and no utilization of radar whatsoever, Tesla was apparently in need of another camera that would make self-driving more accurate and make the vehicle more aware of the surroundings on the road.

Interestingly, the implementation of a new camera on the Model Y comes just after the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) initiated a probe against the Actually Smart Summon feature after several incidents of collisions.

Tesla could also be preparing for the more evident push into FSD as it made its Robotaxi design and plans evident in October 2024.

What is interesting is that vehicles like the new Model 3 “Highland” and other past Tesla models are all without this new camera. A hovering question with Tesla owners who have purchased FSD on an older vehicle is whether it will be capable of achieving fully autonomous driving.

Tesla did not comment or detail whether FSD would require this new camera, likely because the answer to this question is not clear currently.

