Tesla Full Self-Driving and forecasted delivery growth makes way for new price target

Tesla’s (NASDAQ: TSLA) Full Self-Driving suite and forecasted deliveries for the year have made way for Deutsche Bank analysts to push the company’s price target up $50, while maintaining a Buy rating on shares.

On Friday, analysts at the firm cited both Full Self-Driving improvements and projections for deliveries thanks to new models as reasons for the price target boost.

As it sits, Deutsche Bank has a price target of $420 per share due to these developments, up from $370.

Analysts said:

“Tesla’s valuation is now clearly embedding a higher degree of success for robotaxi based on our multi-modal framework.”

In the note, they cited FSD v13 showing “significant improvements” and the potential of Robotaxi service being launched in Texas and California by the end of the year as two major points of emphasis on this side of their argument.

Additionally, as Tesla had a slump in deliveries in 2024 due to the development of the next-gen platform, Deutsche Bank sees a 15 percent growth in deliveries in 2025. New models, like the “Model Q,” as other firms have called it, sit at the forefront of this point.

Tesla’s “refreshed” vehicle designs, like the Model Y “Juniper,” which was released last night, is likely what the company will roll out in markets this year. It is currently only available in China and Australia.

Tesla shares are currently trading at $395.58 at 2:45 p.m. on the East Coast.

