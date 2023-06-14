Tesla China sees 16,400 insurance registrations in June’s second week

By

As the second quarter enters its final weeks, Tesla China seems to be gaining momentum in the domestic auto market. This was hinted at in Tesla China’s insurance registrations for the week ending June 11, which reached an impressive 16,400 units as per data from industry trackers.

Considering the insurance registrations from the previous week, which numbered an already stellar 14,500 vehicles, the cumulative total of Tesla China’s domestic sales from June 1 to 11 is estimated to have reached about 26,000 so far. That’s quite impressive, considering that there are still 19 days left in the month, and Tesla typically engages in a delivery blitz in the final weeks of a quarter.

Tesla China’s domestic sales have been steadily improving. In the week ending May 28, the electric vehicle maker saw an estimated 12,800 insurance registrations. The following week, the number of estimated insurance registrations improved to 14,500. And with the most recent week, the number increased further to 16,400 units.

Tesla China appears to have a shot at posting impressive results this second quarter. Last month alone, Tesla China sold a total of 77,695 vehicles, as per data from the China Passenger Car Association (CPCA). Considering that Tesla typically focuses its resources on the domestic market in the latter half of a quarter, the rise in weekly insurance registrations makes sense.

Tesla’s China’s vehicles are produced at Gigafactory Shanghai, which makes the Model 3 sedan and the Model Y crossover. The breakdown of Tesla China’s sales this quarter has not been revealed yet, though expectations are high that most of the company’s sales would likely be the Model Y. This was partly due to the Model 3’s “Project Highland” update, which is expected to be rolled out in the coming weeks.

The highly-anticipated “Project Highland” update is expected to increase the demand for the Model 3 sedan. As per previous reports, the Model 3 Project Highland update would feature notable changes to the best-selling electric car. These include a redesigned exterior, a new interior, and a new design that would make it more cost-efficient to produce.

Tesla China sees 16,400 insurance registrations in June’s second week