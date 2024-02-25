Tesla spotted filming NACS video with non-Tesla EVs at Supercharger

By

Tesla’s North American Charging Standard (NACS) has been adopted by the majority of automakers in the United States. It was then no surprise that the electric vehicle maker has been spotted filming what seems to be a promotional video featuring its Supercharger Network and a number of non-Tesla electric cars.

Images of the filming session were posted on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter, by @houmanhemmati. As per the social media user, the video was being filmed at Tesla’s large 62-stall Santa Monica Supercharger. Notable non-Tesla EVs that were spotted on the site included the Ford Mustang Mach-E and the GMC Hummer EV. Tesla’s own EVs, like the Cybertruck, were also present.

@tesla shooting a commercial/video at the big 62-stall @santamonicacity Supercharger to show how you can charge any EV there soon – they’re filming Cybertruck, Hummer EV, Ford Mustang Mach-E, Mercedes EV, others. Very cool @elonmusk pic.twitter.com/pOIHfiXiTC — Houman David Hemmati, MD, PhD (@houmanhemmati) February 22, 2024

Considering the presence of multiple non-Tesla EVs in the Supercharger site, electric vehicle enthusiasts have inferred that a video advertisement about NACS adoption is likely coming soon. Numerous EV fans have expressed their excitement for the video, as Tesla tends to come up with informative and entertaining advertisements for its cars and services.

Earlier this month, Stellantis announced that it would be adopting Tesla’s North American Charging Standard for its EVs. This was a notable development as Stellantis was the last large automaker that held out on NACS adoption. The other two members of the Detroit Big Three, Ford and General Motors (GM), embraced NACS last year. Other notable automakers such as Toyota, Honda, Volkswagen, BMW, and Hyundai, among others, have also committed to NACS.

Updated table showing all automakers that have announced adoption of @Tesla's North American Charging Standard (Stellantis announced today).



h/t @_Richard_Smith7 pic.twitter.com/O3I6rAz3k7 — Sawyer Merritt (@SawyerMerritt) February 12, 2024

It is not just automakers that are making the switch to Tesla’s NACS. Other public charging networks have also started to embrace the standard. These include ChargePoint, which announced that it would be rolling out NACS connector support, as well as Electrify America, which noted last year that it would start adding NACS connectors to its charging stalls alongside their usual CCS connectors.

Tesla opened the North American Charging Standard (NACS) in November 2022. In a blog post, Tesla noted that its charging connector, which is already being used in the company’s Superchargers in North America, is the best choice for EVs in the region. “The Tesla charging connector is the most proven in North America, offering AC charging and up to 1 MW DC charging in one slim package. It has no moving parts, is half the size, and twice as powerful as Combined Charging System (CCS) connectors,” Tesla wrote.

Don’t hesitate to contact us with news tips. Just send a message to simon@teslarati.com to give us a heads up.

Tesla spotted filming NACS video with non-Tesla EVs at Supercharger