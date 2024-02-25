Elon Musk pledges to make things right after Tesla leaves small bakery with unpaid order

By

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has personally pledged to correct a mistake from the electric vehicle maker that left a small business in San Jose in a tricky situation. As per Musk in a post on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter, people and businesses should be able to count on Tesla to always try its best.

As per a Kron4 report, Voahangy Rasetarinera of The Giving Pies bakery in San Jose posted about her experience with the electric vehicle maker on social media. The Giving Pies has had large corporations as clients in the past, such as Apple and Google. Thus, when the business got an order for 2,000 pies from Tesla, Rasetarinera and her team got to work.

As noted by Rasetarinera, Tesla later updated the order to 4,000 pies. The extra order required her and her staff to work on Saturday, Sunday, and Monday. Over this time, the bakery opted to deny other orders from different clients as they were busy fulfilling Tesla’s order. Rasetarinera noted that she followed up multiple times with Tesla for the order’s payment, but she was later informed by the company that the pies were no longer needed.

“To fulfill the order, I had turned down other Black History Month catering inquiries, purchased supplies, and prepared for a demanding production schedule. I called Laura at 2 p.m. only to get her voicemail. A few minutes later, my hopes were shattered when I received a text from Laura, CASUALLY informing me that the plan had changed and Tesla would no longer require the order. This abrupt reversal left me reeling, realizing the extent of the impact on my small business,” Rasetarinera wrote in her social media post.

Tesla is a newsworthy company, so it was no surprise that the failed order made the rounds in media reports. Fortunately for the business owner, this also meant that Tesla CEO Elon Musk saw the story on X. In a response on the social media platform, Musk noted that it was the first time that he had heard about the story. He also noted that he will make things good with the small business.

“Just hearing about this. Will make things good with the bakery. People should always be able to count on Tesla trying its best,” Musk wrote.

In a comment to Kron4, Rasetarinera noted that she did receive a message from Tesla after she posted her story on social media. She noted that she is willing to give the company an opportunity to make things right. “They said they wanted to make it right by me, and they offered for me to do two events on March 6th and 7th, but I’m still waiting for confirmation. If they want to make it right, I’m going to give them the opportunity to make it right,” she said.

