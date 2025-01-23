Tesla named as one of world’s safest car brands: UK study

By

A study from U.K. car insurance comparison service Confused.com has revealed that Tesla is one of the safest car brands in the world.

Tesla’s vehicles have proven their safety over the years, highlighting the industry’s shift towards safer vehicles.

The findings:

In its study, Confused.com analyzed vehicle safety ratings from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) New Car Assessment Program (NCAP).

The U.K. car insurance comparison service considered 2,317 vehicles released since 2014 to rank the safest car manufacturers in the world.

Based on its analysis, Volvo, Subaru, Tesla, Genesis, and Polestar came out as the top five safest car brands in the world.

This meant that 100% of the vehicles that were analyzed by the U.K. company from the carmakers earned a 5-star rating for vehicle safety.

Observations:

Quite interesting is the fact that electric vehicle makers Tesla and Polestar earned very high safety ratings for their offerings.

All of Tesla’s vehicles that have been tested, which number 45 cars as per Confused.com’s study, received no lower than 5-star safety ratings.

Based on Confused.com’s rankings, the only reason why Tesla was ranked third was because Subaru and Volvo have more models that received perfect safety ratings.

What they are saying:

Rhydian Jones, motoring expert at Confused.com, noted that electric vehicles tend to perform very well in crash tests.

“EVs generally perform well in crash tests—lacking a heavy front engine allows for more spacious crumple zones and better weight distribution, which can help prevent flipping. Both Tesla and Polestar offer a wide range of safety features, including radars and sensors for detecting external risks and onboard technology to protect you if you do crash,” Jones noted.

