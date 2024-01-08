Tesla expands with new 35,000-square-foot building near Giga Texas

By

Tesla is expanding its presence in Texas as it snapped up a building located in Hutto, located about 25 miles north of its Gigafactory in Austin.

Tesla plans at least $1.5 million in renovations to the building, which is located off of U.S. Route 79 and County Road 199. This is close to Samsung’s Semiconductor factory, which is just three miles East of Hutto.

The 35,000-square-foot building has no known purpose as of right now, but Tesla did confirm to KVUE, an ABC affiliate out of Austin, that it did acquire the property. It expects to start renovating the building as soon as this month. The only holdup would be permitting delays.

The City of Hutto also stated that after it approves Tesla’s permits and the building is given the all-clear in the final inspection process, it will share what the company’s intentions are for the building.

It is only 35,000 square feet, so it’s not outrageously large. For comparison’s sake, Tesla’s Kato Road facility near the Fremont Factory is nearly 200,000 square feet and is responsible for battery development and production.

35,000 square feet is more along the lines of the size of a Service Center.

Tesla also announced that it would wrap some vehicles, like the Model 3, Model Y, and Cybertruck. The Model Y and Cybertruck are built at the nearby Austin Gigafactory, so there is the potential that Tesla could gear up this new building for wrapping vehicles.

Hutto has become a notable place for tech companies to end up, and the once-small, rural town is now being overhauled and updated.

With Samsung already just a few miles down the road, Tesla joining them in the general area spells major advantages for residents, offering new employment opportunities and other economic positives.

Ashley Bailey, Director of Development Services for the City of Hutto, said:

“With the substantial technology investments continuing to come to Hutto and our neighbors, East Wilco is becoming the place to be for future-focused development.”

