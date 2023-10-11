Tesla launches wraps for Model 3 and Y in seven new colors

By

Tesla has launched wraps for the Model 3 and Model Y in the United States for the first time ever, offering seven new colors for the all-electric sedan and crossover.

“Wrap your Model 3 or Model Y in one of our premium Color Wraps, only available through Tesla,” the company wrote. “Offered in seven exclusive colors, this self-healing urethane-based film protects the paint beneath from chips, scratches, and swirling.”

“Purchase price includes cost of materials and installation. Current participating Tesla Service Centers include West Covina, CA, and Carlsbad, CA.”

Tesla is offering seven new colors with the wraps, including:

Satin Stealth Black: $7,500

Slip Grey: $7,500

Glacier Blue: $8,000

Satin Rose Gold: $8,000

Forest Green: $8,000

Satin Ceramic White: $8,000

Crimson Red: $8,000

Tesla appears to be using this strategy to offer more colors to customers without having to upgrade paint shops at its U.S. factories. Tesla has only offered five colors for its vehicles for several years, and customers have been wondering when it will finally offer more options.

Tesla has a world-class paint shop in Germany at Gigafactory Berlin, but CEO Elon Musk said in 2022 that only that factory would be capable of colors like Quicksilver and Midnight Cherry Red.

Only Giga Berlin can make these colors, as paint shop was specially built to apply many fine layers of paint, giving it complexity not otherwise possible https://t.co/Htis0LfRzV — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 21, 2022

Additionally, the automaker has hinted toward bringing wraps to the upcoming Cybertruck, which is set to be released by the end of the year.

With it likely performing this in-house, it appears Tesla had plans to expand it to other vehicles, and it has done that with this specific expansion of wrapping the Model 3 and Model Y.

Tesla notes that the wrap will be applied to Tesla Model 3+ and Model Y+, which are the refreshed and newest versions of the two cars.

